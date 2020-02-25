tv listings image
COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), William and Mary at Virginia

4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Radford at Virginia Tech

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at California

HOCKEY

11:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Miracle on Ice: 40th Anniversary" special with Al Michaels (rerun)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Miami vs. Houston

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Washington vs. St. Louis (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. Arizona (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Wednesday): MLB Network, Preseason, Oakland vs. San Diego (same-day tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Wake Forest

7 p.m.: MASN, Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Dayton at George Mason

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, DePaul at Xavier

7 p.m.: ESPN, Kentucky at Texas A&M

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Iowa at Michigan State

7 p.m.: ESPNU, TCU at Iowa State

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Auburn

9 p.m.: ACC Network, Clemson at Georgia Tech

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Memphis at SMU

9 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina State at North Carolina

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas Tech at Oklahoma

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Tulane at Tulsa

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Mississippi State

11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colorado State at San Diego State

11 p.m.: ESPN2, San Jose State at Utah State

MEN'S LACROSSE 

5 p.m.: ESPNU, High Point at Virginia

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Maine at Go-Go

NBA 

7:30 p.m.: TNT, Milwaukee at Toronto

10 p.m.: TNT, New Orleans at L.A. Lakers

NHL 

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Winnipeg at Washington

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Chicago at St. Louis

SOCCER 

3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, round of 16, Bayern Munich at Chelsea

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, Motagua at Atlanta United

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, Portmore United at Cruz Azul

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tour, coverage of Dubai Duty Free Championships, Chile Open and Qatar Total Open

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tour, coverage of Abierto Mexicano Telcel and Chile Open

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tour, coverage of Dubai Duty Free Championships, Chile Open and Qatar Total Open

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), USC Upstate at Radford

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Ohio State

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UNC Asheville at Gardner-Webb

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Rhode Island at George Washington

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Maryland

