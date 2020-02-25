COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), William and Mary at Virginia
4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Radford at Virginia Tech
9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at California
HOCKEY
11:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Miracle on Ice: 40th Anniversary" special with Al Michaels (rerun)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Miami vs. Houston
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs (same-day tape)
8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Washington vs. St. Louis (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. Arizona (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Wednesday): MLB Network, Preseason, Oakland vs. San Diego (same-day tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Wake Forest
7 p.m.: MASN, Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Dayton at George Mason
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, DePaul at Xavier
7 p.m.: ESPN, Kentucky at Texas A&M
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Iowa at Michigan State
7 p.m.: ESPNU, TCU at Iowa State
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Auburn
9 p.m.: ACC Network, Clemson at Georgia Tech
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Memphis at SMU
9 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina State at North Carolina
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas Tech at Oklahoma
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Tulane at Tulsa
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Mississippi State
11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colorado State at San Diego State
11 p.m.: ESPN2, San Jose State at Utah State
MEN'S LACROSSE
5 p.m.: ESPNU, High Point at Virginia
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Maine at Go-Go
NBA
7:30 p.m.: TNT, Milwaukee at Toronto
10 p.m.: TNT, New Orleans at L.A. Lakers
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Winnipeg at Washington
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Chicago at St. Louis
SOCCER
3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, round of 16, Bayern Munich at Chelsea
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, Motagua at Atlanta United
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, Portmore United at Cruz Azul
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tour, coverage of Dubai Duty Free Championships, Chile Open and Qatar Total Open
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tour, coverage of Abierto Mexicano Telcel and Chile Open
5 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tour, coverage of Dubai Duty Free Championships, Chile Open and Qatar Total Open
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), USC Upstate at Radford
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Ohio State
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UNC Asheville at Gardner-Webb
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Rhode Island at George Washington
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Maryland
