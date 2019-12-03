tv listings image
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, All-ACC announcement

5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten awards announcement

7 p.m.: ESPN, College Football Playoff Top 25

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, St. Peter's at St. John's

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Vermont at Cincinnati

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Iowa at Syracuse

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Northwestern at Boston College

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Butler at Mississippi

7 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Old Dominion at William and Mary

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), UMBC at American

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Michigan at Louisville

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oral Roberts at Creighton

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bradley at Memphis

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Florida State at Indiana

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Rutgers at Pittsburgh

9 p.m.: SEC Network, New Orleans at LSU

9 p.m.: MASN2, Illinois State at TCU

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Duke at Michigan State

11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Arizona State at San Francisco

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Orlando at Washington

7:30 p.m.: TNT, Dallas at New Orleans

10 p.m.: TNT, Portland at LA Clippers

NHL 

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tampa Bay at Nashville

SOCCER 

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Burnley

