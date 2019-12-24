tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 a.m.: ACC Network, Virginia's Music City Bowl win over Minnesota in 2005 (rerun)

9 a.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech's Belk Bowl win over Arkansas in 2016 (rerun)

8 p.m.: ESPN, Hawaii Bowl, BYU vs. Hawaii, at Honolulu

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Night of Legends," at Charlotte (rerun)

