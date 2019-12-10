COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College's season-opening win over Virginia Tech
HANDBALL
6:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Championships, Sweden vs. Romania, at Kumamoto, Japan
1 a.m. (Wednesday): Olympic Channel, Women's World Championships, Spain vs. Russia, at Kumamoto, Japan
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: MLB Network, "Hot Stove Live," at winter meetings in San Diego
1 p.m.: MLB Network, "High Heat Live," at winter meetings
2 p.m.: MLB Network, "MLB Tonight Live," at winter meetings
4 p.m.: MLB Network, "MLB Now Live," at winter meetings
5 p.m.: ESPN, "Baseball Tonight," at winter meetings
5 p.m.: MLB Network, "Intentional Talk Live," at winter meetings
6 p.m.: MLB Network, "MLB Tonight Live," at winter meetings
8 p.m.: MLB Network, "MLB Now Live," at winter meetings
9 p.m.: MLB Network, "MLB Tonight Live," at winter meetings
Midnight: ESPN, "Baseball Tonight," at winter meetings
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame
7 p.m.: ESPN, Jimmy V Classic, Texas Tech vs. Louisville, at New York
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Maryland at Penn State
7 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Joseph's at Temple
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Brown at St. John's
9 p.m.: ESPN, Jimmy V Classic, UConn vs. Indiana, at New York
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Butler at Baylor
9 p.m: ESPNU, Nevada at BYU
9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Northern Iowa at Colorado
MISCELLANEOUS
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
NBA
7 p.m: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Charlotte, traditional telecast
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Charlotte, interactive gaming telecast
8 p.m.
TNT — Denver at Philadelphia
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Louis at Buffalo
RODEO
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PRCA Wrangler National Finals, at Las Vegas
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Liverpool at Salzburg
3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Barcelona at Inter Milan
SURFING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Minnesota at George Washington
