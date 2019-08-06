BASEBALL
10 a.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Middle Atlantic vs. North Carolina, at Branson, Mo.
12:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Southeast vs. New England, at Branson, Mo.
3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Southwest vs. Florida, at Branson, Mo.
5 p.m.: ESPN, Little League Southeast Regional semifinal, at Warner Robins, Ga.
5:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Oregon vs. Pacific Southwest, at Branson, Mo.
7 p.m.: ESPN, Little League Southwest Regional semifinal, at Waco, Texas.
8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Missouri vs. New York, at Branson, Mo.
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Junior NBA Global Championship, at Orlando, Fla.
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Junior NBA Global Championship, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Junior NBA Global Championship, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, championship, Carmen's Crew (ex-Ohio State players) vs. Golden Eagles (ex-Marquette players), at Chicago
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Detroit, Game 1
7 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
8 p.m.: MLB Network, Atlanta at Minnesota
9:30 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at San Francisco
11 p.m.: MLB Network, St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
10:55 a.m.: ESPNU, women's soccer, at Lima, Peru
1 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 15, at Lima, Peru
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 15, at Lima, Peru
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA, Rogers Cup, at Montreal and Toronto