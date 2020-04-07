tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 IMSA race at Long Beach

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 IndyCar race at Long Beach

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge at virtual Lucas Oil Raceway with Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and others (debut)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 NASCAR race at Charlotte

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 NASCAR race at Watkins Glen

BOXING

7 p.m.: ESPN2, 1974 George Foreman-Muhammad Ali fight

8 p.m.: ESPN2, 1975 Joe Frazier-Muhammad Ali fight

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 1978 Leon Spinks-Muhammad Ali rematch

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 1986 Trevor Berbick-Mike Tyson fight

11 p.m.: ESPN2, 1988 Larry Holmes-Mike Tyson fight

11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 1988 Michael Spinks-Mike Tyson fight

Midnight: ESPN2, 1990 Buster Douglas-Mike Tyson fight

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Mississippi-Alabama game

Noon: ESPNU, 2019 Alabama-Texas A&M game

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 New Mexico-Notre Dame game

3 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 LSU-Mississippi game

6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 CFP semifinal, LSU-Oklahoma

9 p.m.: ESPNU, CFP championship, LSU-Clemson

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2015 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Celebrating the Masters: GOLF Films Shorts," Part II

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2009 Washington-Atlanta game

1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Boston-Baltimore game

7 p.m.: ESPN, Cal Ripken's, 2,131st straight game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 NCLS Game 1, Washington-St. Louis

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 1

MEN'S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-Pittsburgh game

Noon: ESPN, 2020 winners for point guard of the year and the other position awards will be announced during "SportsCenter" (live)

Noon: ACC Network, 2020 Florida State-Miami game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-Duke game

5 p.m.: ESPN, 2020 Wooden Award winner will be announced during "SportsCenter" (live)

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 N.C. State-Virginia game

8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 North Carolina-Virginia Tech game

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Notre Dame-Florida State game

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Toronto-Washington game (debut)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 L.A. Lakers-Washington game

NFL

3 p.m.: ESPN, new "SportsCenter Special" with Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (re-airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN2)

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 first round, Game 7, Carolina-Washington

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Hockey at Home: NHL Brothers" (debut)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-Clemson game

5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-Virginia game

