AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 IMSA race at Long Beach
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 IndyCar race at Long Beach
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge at virtual Lucas Oil Raceway with Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and others (debut)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 NASCAR race at Charlotte
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 NASCAR race at Watkins Glen
BOXING
7 p.m.: ESPN2, 1974 George Foreman-Muhammad Ali fight
8 p.m.: ESPN2, 1975 Joe Frazier-Muhammad Ali fight
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 1978 Leon Spinks-Muhammad Ali rematch
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 1986 Trevor Berbick-Mike Tyson fight
11 p.m.: ESPN2, 1988 Larry Holmes-Mike Tyson fight
11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 1988 Michael Spinks-Mike Tyson fight
Midnight: ESPN2, 1990 Buster Douglas-Mike Tyson fight
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Mississippi-Alabama game
Noon: ESPNU, 2019 Alabama-Texas A&M game
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 New Mexico-Notre Dame game
3 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 LSU-Mississippi game
6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 CFP semifinal, LSU-Oklahoma
9 p.m.: ESPNU, CFP championship, LSU-Clemson
GOLF
7 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2015 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Celebrating the Masters: GOLF Films Shorts," Part II
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2009 Washington-Atlanta game
1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Boston-Baltimore game
7 p.m.: ESPN, Cal Ripken's, 2,131st straight game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 NCLS Game 1, Washington-St. Louis
11:30 p.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 1
MEN'S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-Pittsburgh game
Noon: ESPN, 2020 winners for point guard of the year and the other position awards will be announced during "SportsCenter" (live)
Noon: ACC Network, 2020 Florida State-Miami game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-Duke game
5 p.m.: ESPN, 2020 Wooden Award winner will be announced during "SportsCenter" (live)
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 N.C. State-Virginia game
8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 North Carolina-Virginia Tech game
10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Notre Dame-Florida State game
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Toronto-Washington game (debut)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 L.A. Lakers-Washington game
NFL
3 p.m.: ESPN, new "SportsCenter Special" with Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (re-airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN2)
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 first round, Game 7, Carolina-Washington
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Hockey at Home: NHL Brothers" (debut)
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-Clemson game
5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-Virginia game
