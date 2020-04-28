tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World of Outlaws iRacing, eDirt Racing Shootout, at virtual Eldora Speedway

GOLF

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 Players Championship, final round, with Rory McIlroy commenting in live video feed beginning at 4:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, "The Skill Code RX" (new)

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf's Greatest Rounds," 1999 British Open, final round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 1996 ALDS, Game 3

4 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Baltimore-Washington game

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2003 ALCS, Game 7, Boston-New York

7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 NLDS, Game 2, Washington-Chicago

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2018 Minnesota-Baltimore game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"

Noon: ACC Network, 2003 UConn-Georgia Tech game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2004 Georgia Tech-Duke game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2004 Duke-North Carolina game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 Duke-Pittsburgh game

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Undefeated Presents: Why I Play"

8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "Unapologetic: The Black Female Athlete"

NFL

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Undefeated Presents: Year of the Black Quarterback"

NHL

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Pittsburgh-Washington game

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1974 Stanley Cup finals, Game 6, Boston-Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2006 Pittsburgh-Washington game

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 1991 NHL All-Star Game

TENNIS

9 p.m.: ESPN2, "In Depth: Serena and Common"

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2006 Duke-Tennessee game

