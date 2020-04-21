COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2012 Florida State-N.C. State game
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2010 Washington-Cleveland game
4 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Boston-Baltimore game
7 p.m.: ESPN, 1995 ALDS, Game 5, N.Y. Yankees-Seattle
7 p.m.: MASN, 1983 ALCS, Game 2
11 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Toronto-Baltimore game
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ACC Network, "30 for 30: Survive and Advance"
NFL
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: NFL Nation Mock Draft" (live; re-airs at 7 p.m. on ESPN2)
7 p.m.: ESPN2, "NFL Matchup: Draft Special," Episode 2 (new)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Draft Daily" (new)
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "Peyton's Places"
8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2017 NFL Draft, first round
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2007 Super Bowl, Indianapolis-New England
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2016 Super Bowl, Denver-Carolina
NHL
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 first round, Game 6, San Jose-Vegas
OLYMPICS
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Olympics, women's gymnastics, team final
8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Olympics, women's gymnastics, all-around final
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Olympics, Usain Bolt special
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Olympics, women's soccer final
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC championship, N.C. State-Florida State
