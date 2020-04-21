tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2012 Florida State-N.C. State game

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2010 Washington-Cleveland game

4 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Boston-Baltimore game

7 p.m.: ESPN, 1995 ALDS, Game 5, N.Y. Yankees-Seattle

7 p.m.: MASN, 1983 ALCS, Game 2

11 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Toronto-Baltimore game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "30 for 30: Survive and Advance"

NFL

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: NFL Nation Mock Draft" (live; re-airs at 7 p.m. on ESPN2)

7 p.m.: ESPN2, "NFL Matchup: Draft Special," Episode 2 (new)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Draft Daily" (new)

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "Peyton's Places"

8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2017 NFL Draft, first round

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2007 Super Bowl, Indianapolis-New England

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2016 Super Bowl, Denver-Carolina

NHL

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 first round, Game 6, San Jose-Vegas

OLYMPICS

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Olympics, women's gymnastics, team final

8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Olympics, women's gymnastics, all-around final

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Olympics, Usain Bolt special

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Olympics, women's soccer final

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC championship, N.C. State-Florida State

Tags

Load comments