AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Elimination Final, Essendon vs. West Coast, at Burswood, Australia
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, practice, at Monza, Italy
BOXING
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Franklin Manzanilla, at Los Angeles
CYCLING
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 12
ESPORTS
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Overwatch League playoffs, at Burbank, Calif.
9:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Overwatch League playoffs, at Burbank, Calif.
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Porsche European Open, continuation of coverage of first round, part I, at Zahlen, Germany
9 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Porsche European Open, first round, part II, at Zahlen, Germany
5 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Porsche European Open, second round, at Zahlen, Germany
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Trinity Christian (Texas) at Parish Episcopal (Texas)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, San Francisco at St. Louis
4 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Oakland (joined in progress)
7 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Atlanta
7 p.m.: MASN2, Texas at Baltimore
7 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
NBA
8:30 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World Cup, Japan vs. United States
7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Hall of Fame Awards Show for Del Harris and Harry Glickman (lifetime achievement); Marc Stein (media); and Carmelo Anthony, Dawn Staley and TyRone Brown (Human Spirit Awards), at Springfield, Mass.
NFL
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Green Bay at Chicago (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)
SOCCER
11:50 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Euro 2020 qualifier, Italy at Armenia
2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Euro 2020 qualifier, Switzerland at Ireland
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Radford at VMI
7 p.m.: ACC Network (TV channel), College Women, Georgetown at UVa
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (on ESPN.com if your TV provider has the ACC Network TV channel), College Women, Alabama at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, James Madison at St. Joseph's
TENNIS
7 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, women's semifinals, at Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
7:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Las Vegas at Atlanta
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Seattle at Los Angeles
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Wisconsin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.