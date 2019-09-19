tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, Preliminary Final, Geelong at Richmond

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix, practice 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN, Houston at Tulane

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Friday): NBC Sports Network, Madrid Challenge (taped)

FISHING

8 a.m. and noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Elite Series at Lake Tenkiller

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, continuation of coverage of BMW PGA Championship, first round, part I, at Surrey, England

9 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, first round, part II, at Surrey, England

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, first round, at Jackson, Miss.

10 p.m.: Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Shinhan Dongae Open, second round, at Incheon, South Korea

5 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, second round, at Surrey, England

GYMNASTICS

11 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Rhythmic World Championships, apparatus finals, at Baku, Azerbaijan

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: MLB Network, Philadelphia at Atlanta

4 p.m.: MLB Network, San Diego at Milwaukee

7 p.m.: MASN, Toronto at Baltimore

7 p.m.: WFXR, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

MISCELLANEOUS

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NFL

8:20 p.m.: NFL Network, Tennessee at Jacksonville (pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m.)

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Boston at Philadelphia

10:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Vegas at Los Angeles

SOCCER

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Michigan at Penn State

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, James Madison at Liberty

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, VMI at Davidson

7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Boston College at Florida State

7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Auburn at Kentucky

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Michigan State at Ohio State

SURFING

11 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Freshwater Pro Day, at Lemoore, Calif.

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, World Surf League Championship Tour, Freshwater Pro Day, at Lemoore, Calif.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Moselle Open, Toray Pan Pacific Open and Guangzhou Open

11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Korea Open and Toray Pan Pacific Open quarterfinals and Guangzhou Open semifinals

VOLLEYBALL

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Washington at Wisconsin

WNBA 

6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 2, Los Angeles at Connecticut

8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 2, Las Vegas at Washington

WRESTLING

8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women's freestyle finals, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Noon: NBC Sports Network, World Championships women's freestyle finals, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (same-day tape)

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

