AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, Preliminary Final, Geelong at Richmond
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix, practice
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN, Houston at Tulane
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Friday): NBC Sports Network, Madrid Challenge (taped)
FISHING
8 a.m. and noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Elite Series at Lake Tenkiller
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, continuation of coverage of BMW PGA Championship, first round, part I, at Surrey, England
9 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, first round, part II, at Surrey, England
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, first round, at Jackson, Miss.
10 p.m.: Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Shinhan Dongae Open, second round, at Incheon, South Korea
5 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, second round, at Surrey, England
GYMNASTICS
11 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Rhythmic World Championships, apparatus finals, at Baku, Azerbaijan
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: MLB Network, Philadelphia at Atlanta
4 p.m.: MLB Network, San Diego at Milwaukee
7 p.m.: MASN, Toronto at Baltimore
7 p.m.: WFXR, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
MISCELLANEOUS
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
NFL
8:20 p.m.: NFL Network, Tennessee at Jacksonville (pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m.)
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Boston at Philadelphia
10:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Vegas at Los Angeles
SOCCER
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Michigan at Penn State
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, James Madison at Liberty
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, VMI at Davidson
7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Boston College at Florida State
7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Auburn at Kentucky
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Michigan State at Ohio State
SURFING
11 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Freshwater Pro Day, at Lemoore, Calif.
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, World Surf League Championship Tour, Freshwater Pro Day, at Lemoore, Calif.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Moselle Open, Toray Pan Pacific Open and Guangzhou Open
11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Korea Open and Toray Pan Pacific Open quarterfinals and Guangzhou Open semifinals
VOLLEYBALL
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Washington at Wisconsin
WNBA
6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 2, Los Angeles at Connecticut
8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 2, Las Vegas at Washington
WRESTLING
8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women's freestyle finals, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
Noon: NBC Sports Network, World Championships women's freestyle finals, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (same-day tape)
