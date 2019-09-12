AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, League semifinal, Geelong vs. West Coast
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "NASCAR America," coverage of NASCAR Playoffs Media Day, at Las Vegas
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "NASCAR America: Burnout Boulevard," burnouts by NASCAR drivers on Las Vegas Boulevard
BASKETBALL
7 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World Cup, U.S. vs. Serbia (for classification for fifth to eighth place)
1 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Class That Saved Coach K"
2:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "An Evening with The Class That Saved Coach K"
9 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC Basketball Schedule Release Special, live announcement of ACC men's schedules and selected women's games
10 p.m.: ACC Network, "Champions: Coaching Conversations" roundtable with Tony Bennett, Dabo Swinney, Jim Boeheim and Muffet McGraw, plus Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski interviews
4 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, World Cup semifinal, Spain vs. Australia, at Beijing
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," documentary on Virginia's 1995 win over Florida State
5 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Bowden Dynasty"
CYCLING
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 18
ESPORTS
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Overwatch League playoffs, at Burbank, Calif.
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, KLM Open, continuation of coverage of first round, part I, at Amsterdam
9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, KLM Open, first round, part II, at Amsterdam
12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Solheim Cup opening ceremony, at Perthshire, Scotland
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, first round, at White Sulphur Springs, W.V. (replay at 7 p.m.)
3 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup, Day 1, at Perthshire, Scotland
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Longview (Texas) at John Tyler (Texas)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Detroit
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at San Diego (joined in progress)
7 p.m.: WFXR, Atlanta at Philadelphia
7:30 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Minnesota
12:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 1, L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore (delayed tape)
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham"
NFL
8:20 p.m.: NFL Network, Tampa Bay at Carolina (pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m.)
SOCCER
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, William and Mary at Virginia
7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Colorado at Florida State
7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Notre Dame at South Carolina
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, North Carolina State at Minnesota
SWIMMING
1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at London
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Hana-cupid Japan Women's Open, Zhengzhou Open and Jiangxi Opens
7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Zhengzhou Open
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, at Cary, N.C.
5:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, at Cary, N.C.
10:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Hana-cupid Japan Women's Open, Zhengzhou Open and Jiangxi Open, quarterfinals
