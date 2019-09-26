AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPNU, Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, practice, at Sochi, Russia
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: WFXR, "Hokies All Access"
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Delaware State at North Carolina A&T
8 p.m.: ESPN, Navy at Memphis
CYCLING
7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, UCI Road Cycling World Championships, men's junior road race, at Yorkshire, England
3:30 a.m. (Friday): Olympic Channel, UCI Road Cycling World Championships, women's junior road race, at Yorkshire, England
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, Asian Tour, continuation of highlights of Sarawak Championship
8 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, first round, at Fife, Scotland
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, first round, at Indianapolis
5 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Safeway Open, first round, at Scottsdale, Arizona
1 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, second round, at Shanghai
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Milwaukee at Cincinnati
4 p.m.: MASN, Philadelphia at Washington
4 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (joined in progress)
8 p.m.: MLB Network, Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
11 p.m.: MLB Network, Oakland at Seattle (joined in progress)
MISCELLANEOUS
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
NFL
8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, Philadelphia at Green Bay (pregame coverage on WFXR starts at 7:30 p.m.)
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Preseason, Detroit vs. St. Louis, at Calumet, Mich.
10 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Arizona at Vancouver
RUGBY
6:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, England vs. United States, at Kobe, Japan (replay at 9:30 p.m.)
SOCCER
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, La Salle at Richmond
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Virginia Tech at Virginia
7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, N.C. State at North Carolina
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Northwestern at Nebraska
7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Mississippi at Mississippi State
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Liberty at Jacksonville
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, College Women, Florida State at Clemson
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, College Women, Texas at Kansas
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Illinois at Iowa
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Zuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open and Tashkent Open
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of Junior Davis Cup and Junior Fed Cup
1 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Zuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open and Tashkent Open
