COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: WFXR, "Hokies All-Access"
7 p.m.: MASN, Charleston (W.Va.) at Frostburg State
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Louisiana at Arkansas State
9 p.m.: ESPN, UCLA at Stanford
10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech" (repeat)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de France, first round, part I, at Paris
9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de France, first round, part II, at Paris
10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, second round, at Jeju Island, South Korea
2 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Buick LPGA Shanghai, second round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Omaha North (Neb.) at Bellevue West (Neb.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m. Fox Sports 1, A.L. Championship Series, Game 4, Houston at NY Yankees (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, A.L. Championship Series, Game 4, Houston at NY Yankees, Spanish language telecast
MISCELLANEOUS
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Professional Fighters League Playoffs, Featherweight and Lightweight, at Las Vegas
NBA
8 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Atlanta at Chicago
10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Dallas at L.A. Clippers
NFL
8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, Kansas City at Denver (pregame show on WFXR at 7:30 p.m.)
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey
SOCCER
3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, VCU at Richmond
5 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Nebraska at Minnesota
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Indiana at Maryland
7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, North Carolina at Boston College
7 p.m.: MASN2, College Women, Oklahoma St. at West Virginia
7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Alabama at Mississippi
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Purdue at Rutgers
SURFING
3 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Pro Portugal
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup
7:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup
5 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup quarterfinals
