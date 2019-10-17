tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: WFXR, "Hokies All-Access"

7 p.m.: MASN, Charleston (W.Va.) at Frostburg State

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Louisiana at Arkansas State

9 p.m.: ESPN, UCLA at Stanford

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech" (repeat)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de France, first round, part I, at Paris

9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de France, first round, part II, at Paris

10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, second round, at Jeju Island, South Korea

2 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Buick LPGA Shanghai, second round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Omaha North (Neb.) at Bellevue West (Neb.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m. Fox Sports 1, A.L. Championship Series, Game 4, Houston at NY Yankees (pregame show at 7 p.m.)

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, A.L. Championship Series, Game 4, Houston at NY Yankees, Spanish language telecast

MISCELLANEOUS

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Professional Fighters League Playoffs, Featherweight and Lightweight, at Las Vegas

NBA

8 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Atlanta at Chicago

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Dallas at L.A. Clippers

NFL 

8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, Kansas City at Denver (pregame show on WFXR at 7:30 p.m.)

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey

SOCCER

3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, VCU at Richmond

5 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Nebraska at Minnesota

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Indiana at Maryland

7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, North Carolina at Boston College

7 p.m.: MASN2, College Women, Oklahoma St. at West Virginia

7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Alabama at Mississippi

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Purdue at Rutgers

SURFING

3 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Pro Portugal

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup

7:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup

5 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup quarterfinals

