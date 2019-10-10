tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

8:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Formula One, Japanese Grand Prix, practice, at Suzuka, Japan

12:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Japanese Grand Prix, practice, at Suzuka, Japan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina Central

7 p.m.: WFXR, "Hokies All Access"

8 p.m.: ESPN, Syracuse at North Carolina State

9:15 p.m.: ESPNU, Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Italian Open, continuation of coverage of first round, part I, at Rome

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Italian Open, first round, part II, at Rome

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Houston Open, first round

4 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Italian Open, second round, at Rome

GYMNASTICS

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, women's all-around, at Stuttgart, Germany (replay at 9 p.m.)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

10 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Liberty (Nev.) at Green Valley (Nev.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, A.L. Division Series, Game 5, Tampa Bay at Houston

MISCELLANEOUS

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA 

7:30 a.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Brooklyn vs. L.A. Lakers, at Shanghai (replay at noon)

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Minnesota at Golden State

NFL

8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, N.Y. Giants at New England (pregame show at 7:30 p.m. on WFXR)

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Nashville

SOCCER 

2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Euro 2020 Qualifier, Northern Ireland at the Netherlands

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), College Women, Clemson at Louisville

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Penn State at Indiana

7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Arkansas at LSU

7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, North Carolina at Duke

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Florida State at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Ohio State at Purdue

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Shanghai Masters

10:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Shanghai Masters and Tianjin Open quarterfinals

WNBA 

8 p.m.: ESPN2, WNBA Finals, Game 5, Connecticut at Washington (if necessary)

