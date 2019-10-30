COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: WFXR, "Hokies All-Access"
8 p.m.: ESPN, West Virginia at Baylor
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Georgia Southern at Appalachian State
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Penn State
GOLF
12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship, first round, at Southampton, Bermuda
5 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, first round, at Yangmei, Taiwan (same-day tape)
10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, HSBC Champions, second round, at Shanghai
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), St. Frances De Sales (Ohio) at Bishop Hartley (Ohio)
10 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Arbor View (Nev.) at Shadow Ridge (Nev.)
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Betting the Breeders' Cup"
8 p.m.: MASN, Breeders' Cup Handicappers Preview
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ACC Network, special on the 2019 ACC Tournament
MISCELLANEOUS
10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Professional Fighters League playoffs, Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight, at Las Vegas
NBA
7 p.m.: TNT, Miami at Atlanta
9:30 p.m.: TNT, Denver at New Orleans
NFL
8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, San Francisco at Arizona (pregame show on WFXR at 7:30 p.m.)
NHL
8 p.m.: NHL Network, Calgary at Nashville
RUGBY
5 a.m. (Friday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, bronze medal match, New Zealand vs. Wales, at Tokyo
SOCCER
3:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Spain vs. Tajikistan, at Espirito Santo, Brazil
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, College Women, N.C. State at Louisville
6:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Mexico vs. Italy, at Brasilia, Brazil
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, College Women, TCU at West Virginia
7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, SEC whiparound coverage
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Virginia at Syracuse
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, College Women, North Carolina at Miami
8 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Duke at Florida State
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Rolex Masters and WTA Finals
4 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, WTA Finals, at Shenzhen, China
