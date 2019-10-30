tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: WFXR, "Hokies All-Access"

8 p.m.: ESPN, West Virginia at Baylor

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Georgia Southern at Appalachian State

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Penn State

GOLF

12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship, first round, at Southampton, Bermuda

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, first round, at Yangmei, Taiwan (same-day tape)

10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, HSBC Champions, second round, at Shanghai

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), St. Frances De Sales (Ohio) at Bishop Hartley (Ohio)

10 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Arbor View (Nev.) at Shadow Ridge (Nev.)

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Betting the Breeders' Cup"

8 p.m.: MASN, Breeders' Cup Handicappers Preview

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ACC Network, special on the 2019 ACC Tournament

MISCELLANEOUS

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Professional Fighters League playoffs, Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight, at Las Vegas

NBA

7 p.m.: TNT, Miami at Atlanta

9:30 p.m.: TNT, Denver at New Orleans

NFL

8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, San Francisco at Arizona (pregame show on WFXR at 7:30 p.m.)

NHL

8 p.m.: NHL Network, Calgary at Nashville

RUGBY

5 a.m. (Friday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, bronze medal match, New Zealand vs. Wales, at Tokyo

SOCCER 

3:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Spain vs. Tajikistan, at Espirito Santo, Brazil

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, College Women, N.C. State at Louisville

6:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Mexico vs. Italy, at Brasilia, Brazil

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, College Women, TCU at West Virginia

7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, SEC whiparound coverage

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Virginia at Syracuse

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, College Women, North Carolina at Miami

8 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Duke at Florida State

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Rolex Masters and WTA Finals

4 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, WTA Finals, at Shenzhen, China

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments