COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: WFXR, "Hokies All Access"
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Georgia Southern at South Alabama
8 p.m.: ESPN, Temple at East Carolina
FIELD HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Northwestern
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de Espana, first round, part I, at Madrid
10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de Espana, first round, part II, at Madrid
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic, first round, at Irving, Texas
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Shriners Hospital for Children Open, first round, at Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.)
8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Gretna (Neb.) at Burke (Neb.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Division Series, Game 1, St. Louis at Atlanta
8:30 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Division Series, Game 1, Washington at LA Dodgers
NBA
1 a.m. (Friday): NBA TV, Preseason, Houston vs. L.A. Clippers, at Honolulu
NFL
8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, L.A. Rams at Seattle (pregame show on WFXR at 7:30 p.m.)
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Minnesota at Nashville
RUGBY
6 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Ireland vs. Russia, at Kobe, Japan
5:30 a.m. (Friday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, South Africa vs. Italy, at Fukuroi, Japan
SOCCER
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Rutgers at Penn State
7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, LSU at Auburn
7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Wake Forest at Louisville
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Richmond at Duquesne
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. South Korea, at Charlotte, N.C. (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Michigan at Wisconsin
SURFING
2 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Pro France
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Rakuten Japan Open and China Open
10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Rakuten Japan Open and China Open quarterfinals
TRACK AND FIELD
9:15 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 a.m.: "Packer and Durham," at ACC women's basketball media day, at Charlotte, N.C.
10 a.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC," at ACC women's basketball media day, at Charlotte, N.C. (replay at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.