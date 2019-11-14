tv listings image
AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "NASCAR America," Championship Media Day

BOXING

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, lightweights, Carlos Morales vs. Mercito Gesta, at Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: WFXR, "Hokies All Access"

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Buffalo at Kent State

8 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina at Pittsburgh

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Michigan

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix China (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.: European Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, continuation of coverage of first round, at Sun City, South Africa

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Mayakoba Classic, first round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico

3 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, second round, at Sun City, South Africa

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MLB Network, MVP Awards Announcement

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Penn State at Georgetown

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Vanderbilt at Richmond

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Towson at Florida

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi State

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Michigan State at Seton Hall

8:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at Arkansas State

MISCELLANEOUS

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA 

8 p.m.: TNT, Dallas at New York

10:30 p.m.: TNT, Brooklyn at Denver

NFL

8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, Pittsburgh at Cleveland (preame show on WFXR at 7:30 p.m.)

SOCCER 

11:50 a.m.: ESPN2, UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier, Iceland at Turkey

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup semifinal, Mexico vs. Netherlands, at Brasilia, Brazil

2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier, Kosovo at Czech Republic

5:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup semifinal, France at Brazil

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London

9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London

3 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic vs. Roger Federer, at London

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, at Champaign, Ill. 

TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at Dubai

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Central Michigan at Louisville

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Villanova at American

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Wofford at Gardner-Webb

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Michigan State at Notre Dame

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Minnesota

