AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "NASCAR America," Championship Media Day
BOXING
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, lightweights, Carlos Morales vs. Mercito Gesta, at Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: WFXR, "Hokies All Access"
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Buffalo at Kent State
8 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina at Pittsburgh
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Michigan
FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix China (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.: European Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, continuation of coverage of first round, at Sun City, South Africa
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Mayakoba Classic, first round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico
3 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, second round, at Sun City, South Africa
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: MLB Network, MVP Awards Announcement
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Penn State at Georgetown
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Vanderbilt at Richmond
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Towson at Florida
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi State
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Michigan State at Seton Hall
8:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at Arkansas State
MISCELLANEOUS
10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
NBA
8 p.m.: TNT, Dallas at New York
10:30 p.m.: TNT, Brooklyn at Denver
NFL
8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, Pittsburgh at Cleveland (preame show on WFXR at 7:30 p.m.)
SOCCER
11:50 a.m.: ESPN2, UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier, Iceland at Turkey
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup semifinal, Mexico vs. Netherlands, at Brasilia, Brazil
2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier, Kosovo at Czech Republic
5:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup semifinal, France at Brazil
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London
9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London
3 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic vs. Roger Federer, at London
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, at Champaign, Ill.
TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at Dubai
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Central Michigan at Louisville
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Villanova at American
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Wofford at Gardner-Webb
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Michigan State at Notre Dame
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Minnesota
