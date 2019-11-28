tv listings image
AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice

BEACH SOCCER

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup, quarterfinal (taped)

11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup, quarterfinal (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech” (rerun)

7 p.m.: WFXR, “Hokies All Access”

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Mississippi at Mississippi State

DOGS

Noon: WSLS, National Dog Show (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, continuation of coverage of first round, at Fife, Scotland

4 p.m.: WFXR, documentary on 2019 U.S. Open

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, at Fife, Scotland

MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: ESPN2, Orlando Invitational, first round, Temple vs. Maryland

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Orlando Invitational, first round, Texas A&M vs. Harvard

1:30 p.m.: ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, semifinal, at Nassau, Bahamas

2 p.m.: ESPNU, Wooden Legacy, first round, Long Beach State vs. Providence, at Anaheim, Calif.

4 p.m.: ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, semifinal, at Nassau, Bahamas

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Barclays Center Classic, Memphis vs. North Carolina State, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Orlando Invitational, first round, Fairfield vs. Southern Cal, at Orlando, Fla.

4:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Wooden Legacy, first round, Wake Forest vs. College of Charleston, at Anaheim, Calif.

6 p.m.: ACC Network, documentary on 2019 ACC Tournament (rerun)

6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Orlando Invitational, first round, Davidson vs. Marquette

6:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Battle 4 Atlantis, consolation game, at Nassau, Bahamas

7 p.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” (rerun)

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Las Vegas Invitational, semifinal, Texas Tech vs. Iowa

8:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Wooden Legacy, first round, Central Florida vs. Penn, at Anaheim, Calif.

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Battle 4 Atlantis, consolation game, at Nassau, Bahamas

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Las Vegas Invitational, semifinal, San Diego State vs. Creighton

11 p.m.: ESPN2, Wooden Legacy, first round, Pepperdine vs. Arizona, at Anaheim, Calif.

MISCELLANEOUS

Noon: ACC Network, “Coaching Conversations” (rerun)

NFL

12:30 p.m.: WFXR, Chicago at Detroit

4:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Buffalo at Dallas

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, New Orleans at Atlanta

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NHL Network, New Jersey at Montreal

SOCCER

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, quarterfinal, Santos Laguna at Rayadoes de Monterrey

