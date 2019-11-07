tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: WFXR, "Hokies All-Access"

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Louisiana at Coastal Carolina

8 p.m.: ESPN, Temple at South Florida

CROSS COUNTRY

9 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC championships, at Virginia Tech (taped last week)

FIELD HOCKEY

Noon: ACC Network, ACC quarterfinal, Louisville vs. Syracuse, at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

2:30 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC quarterfinal, Wake Forest at Boston College

5 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC quarterfinal, Duke vs. Virginia, at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m. and 9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix France, pairs (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, continuation of coverage of first round, at Belek, Turkey

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, at Phoenix

10 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, first round, at Otsu, Japan

4 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, second round, at Belek, Turkey

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MLB Network, Silver Slugger Awards Show

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Ferrum at Appalachian State (game counts for Appalachian State but is only an exhibition for Ferrum)

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Presbyterian at Clemson

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Bryant at Rutgers

8 p.m.: MASN2, Southwestern at TCU

10 p.m.: ACC Network: "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)

NBA 

8 p.m.: TNT, Boston at Charlotte

10:30 p.m.: TNT, Portland at LA Clippers

NFL 

8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, L.A. Chargers at Oakland (pregame show on WFXR at 7:30 p.m.)

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Florida

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR World Finals, at Las Vegas

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, round of 16, Ecuador vs. Italy, at Espirito Santo, Brazil

4:30 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, SEC semifinal, Florida vs. Arkansas, at Orange Beach, Ala.

5:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, round of 16, Paraguay vs. Argentina, at Espirito Santo, Brazil

7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, SEC semifinal, South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt, at Orange Beach, Ala.

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Sweden, at Columbus, Ohio (pregame show at 7 p.m.)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP: Next Gen ATP Finals, at Milan

Noon: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, at Knoxville, Tenn.

1:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Next Gen ATP Finals, at Milan

5:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of USTA Men's Pro Circuit in Knoxville and USTA Women's Pro Circuit in Las Vegas

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Lynchburg at North Alabama (game counts for North Alabama but exhibition for Lynchburg)

