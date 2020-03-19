tv listings image
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2017 men's game between Wofford and North Carolina

7 p.m.: ESPN, "College Basketball's Greatest of All Time," a new special unveiling a bracket of ESPN's picks of the 64 greatest men's and women's players, with commentary from Seth Greenberg, Jay Bilas, Dick Vitale, Bill Walton, Rebecca Lobo and others

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2014 men's game between Texas Southern and Michigan State

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 men's game between Evansville and Kentucky

11:30 p.m. ESPN2, 2018 men's game between Villanova and Penn

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between North Carolina and Miami

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 game between Wake Forest and North Carolina

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia Tech and Furman

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Clemson and Syracuse

BOXING

9 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 fight between Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 fight between Errol Spence and Shawn Porter

FIGURE SKATING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, rerun of U.S. Championships, men's short program

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, rerun of U.S. Championships, women's free skate

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, rerun of U.S. Championships, rhythm dance

GOLF

6 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.: first round of 2018 Valspar Championship

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2012 game between Baltimore and Tampa Bay

1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2018 game between Washington and Atlanta

7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 game between Washington and Milwaukee

NBA

3 p.m.: ESPN, "The Jump"

NFL

2 p.m.: ESPN, "NFL Live"

9 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency"

SOCCER

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2015 Women's World Cup final between U.S. and Japan

