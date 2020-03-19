COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2017 men's game between Wofford and North Carolina
7 p.m.: ESPN, "College Basketball's Greatest of All Time," a new special unveiling a bracket of ESPN's picks of the 64 greatest men's and women's players, with commentary from Seth Greenberg, Jay Bilas, Dick Vitale, Bill Walton, Rebecca Lobo and others
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2014 men's game between Texas Southern and Michigan State
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 men's game between Evansville and Kentucky
11:30 p.m. ESPN2, 2018 men's game between Villanova and Penn
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between North Carolina and Miami
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 game between Wake Forest and North Carolina
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia Tech and Furman
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Clemson and Syracuse
BOXING
9 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 fight between Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 fight between Errol Spence and Shawn Porter
FIGURE SKATING
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, rerun of U.S. Championships, men's short program
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, rerun of U.S. Championships, women's free skate
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, rerun of U.S. Championships, rhythm dance
GOLF
6 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.: first round of 2018 Valspar Championship
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2012 game between Baltimore and Tampa Bay
1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2018 game between Washington and Atlanta
7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 game between Washington and Milwaukee
NBA
3 p.m.: ESPN, "The Jump"
NFL
2 p.m.: ESPN, "NFL Live"
9 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency"
SOCCER
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2015 Women's World Cup final between U.S. and Japan
