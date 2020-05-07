tv listings image
Thursday, May 7

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1997 Daytona 500

DOGS

7 p.m. to 2 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, marathon of Incredible Dog Challenges from 2012-18

GOLF

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2015 Regions Tradition, final round

3 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson, final round

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.: MASN, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

3 p.m.: ESPN2, NC at Samsung (same-day tape)

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, KIA at Samsung (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2012 N.Y. Mets-Washington game

1:30 p.m.: MASN, 1988 Texas-Baltimore game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Baltimore-Toronto game

MISCELLANEOUS

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "The Home Game" (new)

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington 2015 Washington-Atlanta game (with new commentary)

7 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Last Dance," reruns of Episodes 3-6

11 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30: Sole Man"

NFL

6 p.m.: ESPN2, "Hey Rookie" Welcome to the NFL" (rerun)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Redskins schedule release (live)

8 p.m.: ESPN, NFL Network, NFL schedule release (live)

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2002 N.Y. Giants-Green Bay game

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Redskins schedule interviews special (live)

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL 20: Player Gaming Challenge (new)

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2010 playoffs, Game 4, Boston-Philadelphia

SOCCER

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Princeton-Duke men's game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Colorado-Florida State women's game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-Duke men's game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Furman-N.C. State game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 South Carolina-Clemson game

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Oregon-Pittsburgh match

