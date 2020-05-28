AUTO RACING
Noon: ESPN2, Red Bull Homestretch virtual racing series (live)
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, rescheduled Alsco Uniforms 500, at Concord, N.C. (live; prerace show at 6 p.m.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN, 2003 national championship, Ohio State-Miami
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, first round
2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 NCAA women's team championship match (with new commentary)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Samsung at Lotte (same-day tape)
5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, KT at Kiwoom
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 1996 game featuring Eddie Murray's 500th homer
1 p.m.: MASN, 2005 Washington-Milwaukee game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Toronto-Baltimore game
MISCELLANEOUS
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham Weekly: At Home" (new episode)
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Washington-New York game (with new commentary)
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Western Conference finals, Chicago-Anaheim
RUGBY
6 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, continuation of coverage of Broncos vs. Eels
SOCCER
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 North Carolina-Boston College women's game
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 High Point-Wake Forest men's game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia Tech-N.C. State women's game
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 JMU-UVa men's game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 UVa-Florida State women's game
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.