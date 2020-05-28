tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

Noon: ESPN2, Red Bull Homestretch virtual racing series (live)

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, rescheduled Alsco Uniforms 500, at Concord, N.C. (live; prerace show at 6 p.m.)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2003 national championship, Ohio State-Miami

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, first round

2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 NCAA women's team championship match (with new commentary)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Samsung at Lotte (same-day tape)

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, KT at Kiwoom

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 1996 game featuring Eddie Murray's 500th homer

1 p.m.: MASN, 2005 Washington-Milwaukee game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Toronto-Baltimore game

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham Weekly: At Home" (new episode)

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Washington-New York game (with new commentary)

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Western Conference finals, Chicago-Anaheim

RUGBY

6 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, continuation of coverage of Broncos vs. Eels

SOCCER

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 North Carolina-Boston College women's game

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 High Point-Wake Forest men's game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia Tech-N.C. State women's game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 JMU-UVa men's game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 UVa-Florida State women's game

