By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

Noon: ESPN2, Red Bull Homestretch virtual racing series (live)

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Toyota 200, Darlington Raceway (live)

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1994 Coke 600

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.: ESPNU, 2016 CFP championship, Clemson-Alabama

1 p.m.: ESPNU, 2018 CFP semifinal, Clemson-Alabama

4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 CFP championship, Clemson-Alabama

4 p.m.: ACC Network, "Greatest Ever: 2018 Clemson Tigers"

4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Clemson"

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2017 CFP championship, Alabama-Clemson

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: ACC Network, "All In: The Clemson Football Family" episodes

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1992 Notre Dame-Penn State game

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1990 Orange Bowl, Notre Dame-Colorado

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 1991 Orange Bowl, Notre Dame-Colorado

CROSS COUNTRY

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championships, at Blacksburg

GOLF

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2012 Senior PGA Championship, final round

1 p.m. and 10 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 Pure Silk Championship, first round

3 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2015 Canadian Open, final round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN2, NC at Doosan (same-day tape)

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, KT at LG

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 4

Noon: MASN, 2009 Florida-Washington game

4 p.m.: MASN, Max Scherzer's 20-strikeout game in 2016

7 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Baltimore-Houston game

MISCELLANEOUS

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "The Home Game" (new)

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham Weekly: At Home" (new)

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2014 Washington-Chicago game (with new commentary)

7 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Last Dance," Episodes 7-10

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "The Donald Dell Interview: Rod Thorn" (new)

NFL

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2002 Seattle-Dallas game

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL 20 Player Gaming Challenge (new)

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 First Round, Game 4, Tampa Bay-Columbus

SOCCER

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Notre Dame-N.C. State men's game

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-Wake Forest women's game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Western Michigan-UVa men's game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Miami-Pitt women's game

