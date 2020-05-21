AUTO RACING
Noon: ESPN2, Red Bull Homestretch virtual racing series (live)
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Toyota 200, Darlington Raceway (live)
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1994 Coke 600
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.: ESPNU, 2016 CFP championship, Clemson-Alabama
1 p.m.: ESPNU, 2018 CFP semifinal, Clemson-Alabama
4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 CFP championship, Clemson-Alabama
4 p.m.: ACC Network, "Greatest Ever: 2018 Clemson Tigers"
4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Clemson"
7 p.m.: ESPN, 2017 CFP championship, Alabama-Clemson
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: ACC Network, "All In: The Clemson Football Family" episodes
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1992 Notre Dame-Penn State game
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1990 Orange Bowl, Notre Dame-Colorado
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 1991 Orange Bowl, Notre Dame-Colorado
CROSS COUNTRY
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championships, at Blacksburg
GOLF
11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2012 Senior PGA Championship, final round
1 p.m. and 10 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 Pure Silk Championship, first round
3 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2015 Canadian Open, final round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN2, NC at Doosan (same-day tape)
5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, KT at LG
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 4
Noon: MASN, 2009 Florida-Washington game
4 p.m.: MASN, Max Scherzer's 20-strikeout game in 2016
7 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Baltimore-Houston game
MISCELLANEOUS
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "The Home Game" (new)
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham Weekly: At Home" (new)
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2014 Washington-Chicago game (with new commentary)
7 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Last Dance," Episodes 7-10
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "The Donald Dell Interview: Rod Thorn" (new)
NFL
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2002 Seattle-Dallas game
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL 20 Player Gaming Challenge (new)
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 First Round, Game 4, Tampa Bay-Columbus
SOCCER
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Notre Dame-N.C. State men's game
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-Wake Forest women's game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Western Michigan-UVa men's game
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Miami-Pitt women's game
