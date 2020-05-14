tv listings image
AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1993 Daytona 500

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: ESPNU, marathon of Florida State-Miami games

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2002 Florida State-Miami game

GOLF

7 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Championship highlights from 1974, 1975, 1976 and 1980

Noon: ESPN2, 2017 PGA Championship, final round

12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Championship highlights from 1945, 1975 and 1980

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2014 PGA Championship, final round

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2018 CP Women's Open, final round

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2012 Ryder Cup, final day

KOREAN BASEBALL

6 a.m.: ESPN2, continuation of coverage of SK-LG game (live)

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Doosan at Kia (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2012 N.Y. Mets-Washington game

4 p.m.: MASN, 2014 Arizona-Washington game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Baltimore-Pittsburgh game

MISCELLANEOUS

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "The Home Game" (new)

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2010 Washington-Philadelphia game (with new commentary)

7 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Last Dance," reruns of Episodes 5-8

NFL

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2004 NFC playoffs, Green Bay-Philadelphia

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL 20: Player Gaming Challenge (new)

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2010 Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 7, Philadelphia-Boston

SOCCER

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Duke-N.C. State women's match

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Akron-Pitt men's match

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Fordham-Clemson match

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Boston College-Florida State women's match

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Notre Dame-North Carolina men's match

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Michigan-Notre Dame match

