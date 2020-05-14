AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1993 Daytona 500
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: ESPNU, marathon of Florida State-Miami games
7 p.m.: ESPN, 2002 Florida State-Miami game
GOLF
7 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Championship highlights from 1974, 1975, 1976 and 1980
Noon: ESPN2, 2017 PGA Championship, final round
12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Championship highlights from 1945, 1975 and 1980
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2014 PGA Championship, final round
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2018 CP Women's Open, final round
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2012 Ryder Cup, final day
KOREAN BASEBALL
6 a.m.: ESPN2, continuation of coverage of SK-LG game (live)
5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Doosan at Kia (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2012 N.Y. Mets-Washington game
4 p.m.: MASN, 2014 Arizona-Washington game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Baltimore-Pittsburgh game
MISCELLANEOUS
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "The Home Game" (new)
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2010 Washington-Philadelphia game (with new commentary)
7 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Last Dance," reruns of Episodes 5-8
NFL
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2004 NFC playoffs, Green Bay-Philadelphia
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL 20: Player Gaming Challenge (new)
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2010 Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 7, Philadelphia-Boston
SOCCER
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Duke-N.C. State women's match
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Akron-Pitt men's match
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Fordham-Clemson match
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Boston College-Florida State women's match
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Notre Dame-North Carolina men's match
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Michigan-Notre Dame match
