AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, Preseason Challenge, Gold Coast at Adelaide
3:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, Preseason Challenge, Melbourne at Hawthorn
BIATHLON
1 a.m. (Friday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's 7.5km Sprint, at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (delayed tape)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Qatar Masters, First Round, part II
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, at Bay Hill, Fla.
2:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Qatar Masters, Second Round
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit
6 p.m.: MASN, Preseason, St. Louis vs. Washington
9 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Texas vs. Chicago Cubs (same-day tape)
Midnight: MLB Network, Preseason, Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati (delayed tape)
3 a.m. (Friday): MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. Oakland (delayed tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South quarterfinal, USC Upstate vs. Winthrop, at Radford
2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South quarterfinal, UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb, at Radford
2:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Mountain West quarterfinal, at Las Vegas
5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Mountain West quarterfinal, Boise State vs. UNLV, at Las Vegas
6 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South quarterfinal, Charleston Southern at Radford
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Nebraska at Michigan
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Houston at UConn
7 p.m.: ESPN, Illinois at Ohio State
7 p.m.: ESPNU, North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Patriot League quarterfinal, Lehigh at Colgate
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Atlantic Sun semifinal, Stetson at Liberty
8 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South quarterfinal, Hampton vs. Longwood, at Radford
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Mountain West quarterfinal, at Las Vegas
9 p.m.: ESPN, Wichita State at Memphis
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Washington at Arizona State
9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Oregon State
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Washington State at Arizona
11 p.m.: ESPN2, California at Oregon
11:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Mountain West quarterfinal, at Las Vegas
NBA
8 p.m.: TNT, L.A. Clippers at Houston
10:30 p.m.: TNT, Toronto at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Carolina at Philadelphia
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at N.Y. Rangers
SOCCER
7 p.m.: ESPN2, SheBelieves Cup, U.S. women's national team vs. England, at Orlando, Fla.
SWIMMING
11:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Pro Swim Series, at Des Moines, Iowa (same-day tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Lyon Open
Noon: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Lyon Open and Abierto GNP Seguros
4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros
8 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, ACC tournament, second round, Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest, at Greensboro
Noon: Big Ten Network, Big Ten tournament, second round, Purdue vs. Michigan State, at Indianapolis
Noon: SEC Network, SEC tournament, second round, Georgia vs. Alabama, at Greenville, S.C.
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, ACC tournament, second round, Virginia vs. Syracuse, at Greensboro
2:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten tournament, second round, at Indianapolis
2:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 tournament, first round, California vs. Arizona State, at Las Vegas
2:30 p.m.: SEC Network, SEC tournament, second round, at Greenville, S.C.
5 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 tournament, first round, Washington vs. Utah, at Las Vegas
6 p.m.: SEC Network, SEC tournament, second round, Florida vs. LSU, at Greenville, S.C.
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, ACC tournament, second round, at Greensboro
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten tournament, second round, Nebraska vs. Michigan, at Indianapolis
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, ACC tournament, second round, at Greensboro
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas at Baylor
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, SEC tournament, second round, at Greenville, S.C.
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten tournament, second round, at Indianapolis
10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
11:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 tournament, first round, Washington State vs. Oregon State, at Las Vegas
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at North Carolina
