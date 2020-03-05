tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 

12:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, Preseason Challenge, Gold Coast at Adelaide

3:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, Preseason Challenge, Melbourne at Hawthorn

BIATHLON

1 a.m. (Friday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's 7.5km Sprint, at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (delayed tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Qatar Masters, First Round, part II

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, at Bay Hill, Fla.

2:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Qatar Masters, Second Round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit

6 p.m.: MASN, Preseason, St. Louis vs. Washington

9 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Texas vs. Chicago Cubs (same-day tape)

Midnight: MLB Network, Preseason, Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati (delayed tape)

3 a.m. (Friday): MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. Oakland (delayed tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

Noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South quarterfinal, USC Upstate vs. Winthrop, at Radford

2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South quarterfinal, UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb, at Radford

2:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Mountain West quarterfinal, at Las Vegas

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Mountain West quarterfinal, Boise State vs. UNLV, at Las Vegas

6 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South quarterfinal, Charleston Southern at Radford

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Nebraska at Michigan

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Houston at UConn

7 p.m.: ESPN, Illinois at Ohio State

7 p.m.: ESPNU, North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Patriot League quarterfinal, Lehigh at Colgate

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Atlantic Sun semifinal, Stetson at Liberty

8 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South quarterfinal, Hampton vs. Longwood, at Radford

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Mountain West quarterfinal, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.: ESPN, Wichita State at Memphis

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Washington at Arizona State

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Oregon State

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Washington State at Arizona

11 p.m.: ESPN2, California at Oregon

11:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Mountain West quarterfinal, at Las Vegas

NBA 

8 p.m.: TNT, L.A. Clippers at Houston

10:30 p.m.: TNT, Toronto at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Carolina at Philadelphia

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at N.Y. Rangers

SOCCER

7 p.m.: ESPN2, SheBelieves Cup, U.S. women's national team vs. England, at Orlando, Fla.

SWIMMING

11:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Pro Swim Series, at Des Moines, Iowa (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Lyon Open 

Noon: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Lyon Open and Abierto GNP Seguros

4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros

8 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

11 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, ACC tournament, second round, Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest, at Greensboro

Noon: Big Ten Network, Big Ten tournament, second round, Purdue vs. Michigan State, at Indianapolis

Noon: SEC Network, SEC tournament, second round, Georgia vs. Alabama, at Greenville, S.C.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, ACC tournament, second round, Virginia vs. Syracuse, at Greensboro

2:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten tournament, second round, at Indianapolis

2:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 tournament, first round, California vs. Arizona State, at Las Vegas

2:30 p.m.: SEC Network, SEC tournament, second round, at Greenville, S.C.

5 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 tournament, first round, Washington vs. Utah, at Las Vegas

6 p.m.: SEC Network, SEC tournament, second round, Florida vs. LSU, at Greenville, S.C.

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, ACC tournament, second round, at Greensboro

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten tournament, second round, Nebraska vs. Michigan, at Indianapolis

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, ACC tournament, second round, at Greensboro

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas at Baylor

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, SEC tournament, second round, at Greenville, S.C.

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten tournament, second round, at Indianapolis

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

11:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 tournament, first round, Washington State vs. Oregon State, at Las Vegas

WOMEN'S LACROSSE 

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at North Carolina

