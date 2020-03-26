COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Miami-Florida State game
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Southern Cal-Notre Dame game
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Wofford-Clemson game
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-North Carolina game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Florida State-Boston College game
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-Miami game
GOLF
11 a.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf's Greatest Rounds," Rory McIlroy in 2014 British Open
2 p.m. and 10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 2
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2018 Kia Classic, third round
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8:30 a.m.: MASN, Cal Ripken Jr.'s 2,131st straight game
2 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Baltimore-Pittsburgh game
6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 Home Run Derby
6:30 p.m.: MASN, 2017 game between Washington and Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2016 World Series, Game 7, Chicago Cubs at Cleveland
8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 Home Run Derby
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2001 World Series, Game 7, N.Y. Yankees at Arizona
10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2017 Home Run Derby
11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Baltimore-San Francisco game
Midnight: ESPN2 2015 Home Run Derby
MEN'S BASKETBALL
10 a.m. and 10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2002 NCAA Tournament, Duke vs. Indiana
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2006 NCAA Tournament, UConn vs. Washington
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2006 NCAA Tournament, UCLA vs. Gonzaga
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.: ESPN, "O.J.: Made in America," Part 4
9 p.m.: ESPN, "O.J.: Made in America," Part 5
NHL
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 Stanley Cup finals, Game 7, Pittsburgh-Detroit
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2010 Stanley Cup finals, Game 6, Chicago-Philadelphia
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington NHL 20 simulation of N.Y. Rangers-Washington game (debut)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2013 Stanley Cup finals, Game 6, Chicago-Boston
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 Washington-New Jersey game
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Stanley Cup finals, Game 5, Washington-Vegas
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ESPNU, 2020 Duke-Louisville game
2 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 Arkansas-Miss. State game
4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 Ohio State-Maryland game
6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 Auburn-Kentucky game
8 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 Baylor-UConn game
10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 Oregon State-UCLA game
