By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational, CBSI Unity vs. CSBI Liberty (live)

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational, CSBI Freedom vs. CSBI Independence (live)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, 1994 Colorado-Michigan game

GOLF

11 a.m.: Golf Channel 2010 U.S. Women's Open, final round

2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Golf Channel 2019 NCAA men's championships, team finals (with new commentary)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Lotte at Kia (same-day tape)

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, NC at Hanwha (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, Nationals clinch 2017 NL East title

2:30 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Tampa Bay-Baltimore game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 N.Y. Mets-Washington game

11 p.m.: MASN, 2013 Washington-Baltimore game

MISCELLANEOUS

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "The Home Game," J.J. Redick vs. Cooper Manning (new)

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham Weekly: At Home" (new)

NFL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1998 Super Bowl, Denver-Green Bay

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "2020 NHL All-Star Access"

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "The Unreal Life of Derek Sanderson"

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 6, Washington-Columbus

SOCCER

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Notre Dame-UVa women's game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 FSU-UNC women's game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 UNC-BC women's game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Georgetown-Louisville men's game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-UNC men's game

