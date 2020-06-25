tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 1, Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney (live)

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1990 NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500"

BOXING

8 p.m.: ESPN, Super bantamweights, Jason Moloney vs. Leonardo Baez, at Las Vegas (live)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 a.m.: ESPNU, 1991 Sugar Bowl, Virginia-Tennessee

2 p.m.: ESPNU, 2012 Sugar Bowl, Virginia Tech-Michigan

FIELD HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-Syracuse

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, First Round, at Cromwell, Conn. (live)

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, First Round, at Farmington, Utah (live)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, NC at Doosan (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2014 Baltimore-Tampa Bay game

1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2014 Washington-Milwaukee game

7 p.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 4

MISCELLANEOUS

7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Three-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech"

Noon: ACC Network, "All Access: The ACC Life"

PARALYMPICS

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 events

SOCCER

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Watford at Burnley (live)

3:15 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Chelsea (live)

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 North Carolina-Wake Forest men's game

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Battle of the Brits Round Robin (live)

4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Credit One Bank Invitational (live)

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

