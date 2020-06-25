AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 1, Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney (live)
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1990 NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500"
BOXING
8 p.m.: ESPN, Super bantamweights, Jason Moloney vs. Leonardo Baez, at Las Vegas (live)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 a.m.: ESPNU, 1991 Sugar Bowl, Virginia-Tennessee
2 p.m.: ESPNU, 2012 Sugar Bowl, Virginia Tech-Michigan
FIELD HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-Syracuse
GOLF
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, First Round, at Cromwell, Conn. (live)
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, First Round, at Farmington, Utah (live)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, NC at Doosan (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2014 Baltimore-Tampa Bay game
1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2014 Washington-Milwaukee game
7 p.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 4
MISCELLANEOUS
7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Three-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech"
Noon: ACC Network, "All Access: The ACC Life"
PARALYMPICS
7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 events
SOCCER
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Watford at Burnley (live)
3:15 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Chelsea (live)
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 North Carolina-Wake Forest men's game
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Battle of the Brits Round Robin (live)
4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Credit One Bank Invitational (live)
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
