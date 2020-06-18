AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m.: ESPN2, continuation of coverage of Hawthorn at Richmond (live)
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, ARCA Menards Series East, Herr's Potato Chips 200, at Toledo, Ohio (taped Saturday)
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download" (new)
BOXING
8 p.m.: ESPN, Super lightweights, Mikkel LesPierre vs. Jose Pedraza, at Las Vegas (live)
FIELD HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Penn-UNC game
GOLF
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, First Round, Featured Groups, at Hilton Head, S.C. (live)
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, First Round, at Hilton Head, S.C. (live)
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Royal Ascot, Day 3 (live)
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, Doosan at LG (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.: MASN, 2019 NLCS, Games 1-4
MISCELLANEOUS
7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.: ACC Network, "Three-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech"
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League Tipoff Tournament (live)
NHL
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Our Line Starts" (new)
RUGBY
6 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Brisbane at Newcastle (live)
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Wake Forest-Duke match
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Pitt-Louisville match
10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Miami-FSU match
