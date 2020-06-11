AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m.: Richmond at Collingwood (live)
AUTO RACING
Noon: ESPN2, Red Bull Homestretch virtual racing (live)
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub" (new)
BOXING
7 p.m.: ESPN, Featherweights, Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vicente; NABF featherweight championship, Adam Lopez vs. Louie Coria, at Las Vegas (live)
FISHING
8 a.m. and 1 p.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake Eufaula, Ala. (live)
GOLF
Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Featured Groups, First Round, at Fort Worth, Texas (live)
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas (live)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, KT Wiz at Samsung (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: MASN, 2005 Arizona-Washington game
5 p.m.: ESPN2, MLB Network, Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, Rounds 2-5 (live)
7 p.m.: MASN, 2018 Baltimore-Houston game
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2002 World Series, San Francisco-L.A. Angels
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2013 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 2, Boston-Chicago
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2013 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 4, Chicago-Boston
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2013 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 6, Chicago-Boston
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Chicago championship film
RUGBY
4 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, North Queensland at New Zealand
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet at Oslo (live)
