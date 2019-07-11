tv listings image
AUTO RACING

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, qualifying, at Sparta, Ky.

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, at Sparta, Ky. (prerace show at 7 p.m.)

4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, practice, at Silverstone, England

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France: Stage 6, Mulhouse to La Planche des Belles Filles, France (prerace show at 7 a.m.)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, continuation of coverage of first round, part I, at North Berwick, Scotland

9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, first round, part II, at North Berwick, Scotland

1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior Players Championship, first round, at Akron, Ohio

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, first round, at Silvis, Ill.

7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, first round, at Sylvania, Ill. (same-day tape)

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, second round, at North Berwick, Scotland

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

3 p.m.: ESPNU, GEICO Baseball City Series, third-place game, at Chicago

6 p.m.: ESPNU, GEICO Baseball City Series, championship game, at Chicago

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga

LACROSSE

7 p.m.: WSET Digital 13.2, Major League Lacrosse, Boston at New York

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN, Houston at Texas

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Professional Fighters League, at Atlantic City, N.J.

NBA

6 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Toronto vs. Indiana

6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Atlanta vs. Washington

8 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Portland vs. Oklahoma City

8:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Las Vegas Summer League, Utah vs. Houston

10 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Sacramento vs. L.A. Clippers

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Boston vs. Memphis

SURFING

1 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Corona J-Bay Open

TENNIS

8 a.m.: ESPN, Wimbledon, women's semifinals, at London ("Breakfast at Wimbledon" at 7 a.m.)

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, at Winnetka, Ill.

