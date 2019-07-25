tv listings image
AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "NASCAR America," eNASCAR iRacing All-Star event (Esports)

4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, German Grand Prix, practice, at Hockenheim, Germany

BASEBALL

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Youth Baseball Championships, 12-and-under pool play, at Yaphank, N.Y.

1 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Youth Baseball Championships, 12-and-under pool play, at Yaphank, N.Y.

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Self Made (former Kansas players) vs. Sideline Cancer, at Wichita, Kan.

9 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, AfterShocks (former Wichita State players) vs. Iowa Utd., at Wichita, Kan.

CYCLING

7 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 18, Embrun to Valloire, France (prerace show at 6:30 a.m.)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Chanel, LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, continuation of coverage of first round, part I, at Evian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior British Open, first round, part I, at Lancashire, England

9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, first round, part II, at Evian-les-Bains, France

11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior British Open, first round, part II, at Lancashire, England

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, first round, at Memphis

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, first round, at Reno, Nev.

5 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, second round, at Evian-les-Bains, France

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: MLB Network, St. Louis at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.: MASN, Colorado at Washington

7 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Boston

10 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at L.A. Angels

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Professional Fighters League, at Atlantic City, N.J.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

10 a.m.: ESPNU, Day 2, at Lima, Peru

SWIMMING

7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 5 semifinals and finals, at Gwangju, South Korea

Noon: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Day 5 semifinals and finals, at Gwangju, South Korea (same-day tape)

9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 6 heats, at Gwangju, South Korea (same-day tape)

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Day 6 heats, at Gwangju, South South Korea (delayed tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Swiss Open, German Championships, Baltic Open and Palermo Ladies Open

2 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit, at Binghamton, N.Y.

7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Team Tennis, Orange County at Vegas

4:30 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Swiss Open, German Championships, Baltic Open and Palermo Ladies Open quarterfinals

WATER POLO

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, men's semifinal, at Gwangju, South Korea (same-day tape)

4 a.m. (Friday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, women's bronze medal match, at Gwangju, South Korea

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, women's gold medal match, at Gwangju, South Korea

