By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 1, Essendon at Collingwood (live)

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "One Hot Night: NASCAR 1992 All-Star Race"

4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix practice, at Spielberg, Styria, Austria (live)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2008 Olympics women's gold medal match

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2012 Olympics women's gold medal match

BOXING

8 p.m.: ESPN, Junior welterweights, Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre, at Las Vegas (live)

CYCLING

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Tour de France, Stage 8

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, at Detroit (live)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, LG at Samsung (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2005 Arizona-Washington game

Noon: MASN, game featuring Eddie Murray's 500th homer

Noon: Fox Sports 1, 2016 World Series, Game 7. Chicago Cubs-Cleveland

4 p.m.: MASN, 2006 N.Y. Yankees-Washington game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2014 Tampa Bay-Baltimore game

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)

SOCCER

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Washington vs. North Carolina, at Herriman, Utah (taped Wednesday)

12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Sheffield (live)

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga relegation playoff, first leg, Heidenheim at Werder Bremen (live)

3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Manchester City (live)

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Colorado-FSU women's game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 South Carolina-Clemson women's game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Furman-N.C. State women's game

TENNIS

8 a.m. and noon: Tennis Channel, GVC Eastern European Championship (live)

