By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, First Round, at King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Morocco Champions, First Round, at Amizmiz, Morocco

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, Second Round

KOBE BRYANT PROGRAMMING

Noon: NBA TV, 1998 NBA All-Star Game

2 p.m.: NBA TV, 2000 Western Conference finals, Game 7, Trail Blazers-Lakers

7 p.m.: ESPN, “Kobe Doin’ Work” (2009 documentary by Spike Lee)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, College of Charleston at James Madison

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Longwood

7 p.m.: ESPNU, USC Upstate at Presbyterian

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Troy at Georgia Southern

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Kennesaw State at Liberty

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Minnesota at Illinois

8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), UAB at Texas-San Antonio

8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Maryland

8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Pepperdine at BYU

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Arizona at Washington

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Belmont at Tennessee Tech

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon at California

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Utah at Southern Cal

10 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Portland at Saint Mary's

10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Gonzaga at Santa Clara

11 p.m.: ESPN2, Colorado at UCLA

11 p.m.: ESPNU, UC Santa Barbara at Cal State Northridge

11 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Stanford

NBA

7 p.m.: TNT, NBA All-Star reserves announced

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Charlotte at Washington

8 p.m.: TNT, Golden State at Boston

10:30 p.m.: TNT, Utah at Denver

NHL 

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Nashville at New Jersey

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ESPN, Australian Open, continuation of coverage of Men's Semifinal

2 p.m.: ESPN2,Australian Open, Men's Semifinal (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, Women's Doubles Championship and Mixed Doubles Semifinal

3:30 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, Australian Open, Men's Semifinal

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at North Carolina

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Miami

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Ohio State

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Louisville at Notre Dame

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at Missouri

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), N.C. State at Clemson

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Wake Forest at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Syracuse

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Tennessee at Vanderbilt

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Michigan at Nebraska

