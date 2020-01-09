tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

Thursday, January 9 2020

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 5, Al-'Ula to Ha'il, Saudi Arabia (same-day tape)

BIATHLON

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's 7.5km Sprint, at Oberhof, Germany (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle Featured," including features on Bryce Perkins and Bud Foster (rerun)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open, continuation of coverage of first round, at Randburg, South Africa

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sony Open, first round, at Honolulu

11 p.m.: Golf Channel, European, Tour, Hong Kong Open, second round

5 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open, second round, at Randburg, South Africa

MEN'S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Drexel at Towson

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Memphis at Wichita State

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Louisiana Tech at Texas-San Antonio

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Purdue at Michigan

7 p.m.: MASN, Delaware at James Madison

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Louisiana Monroe at Georgia Southern

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), North Alabama at Liberty

8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Western Kentucky at UAB

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Hofstra at Northeastern

9 p.m.: ESPN, Arizona at Oregon

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Minnesota at Michigan State

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Murray State at Jacksonville State

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Washington at Stanford

10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington State at California

11 p.m.: ESPN2, Brigham Young at St. Mary's

11 p.m.: ESPNU, Arizona State at Oregon State

NBA

7 p.m.: TNT, Boston at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.: TNT, Houston at Oklahoma City

NHL

8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Nashville at Chicago

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Brisbane International and Shenzhen Open

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Brisbane International and Shenzhen Open

3 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup, Auckland Open and Brisbane International

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: ESPNU, Quinnipiac at Rider

5 p.m.: ESPNU, Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Virginia

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Ohio State

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Hampton

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, N.C. State at North Carolina

7 p.m.: ESPN, Baylor at Connecticut

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Missouri

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Clemson at Wake Forest

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at Campbell

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at Miami

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Iowa

9 p.m.: SEC Network, LSU at Texas A&M

Tags

Load comments