AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 11 (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round

Noon: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, at Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.: ESPN2, Latin America Amateur Championship, First Round, at Mayakoba, Mexico

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The American Express, First Round, at Palm Springs, Calif.

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, at Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

10 p.m.: Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Singapore Open, Second Round

3 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round

HOCKEY

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League, Top Prospects Game, at Hamilton, Ontario

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Virginia's game at Florida State

3 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at USC Upstate

7 p.m.: ESPN, Cincinnati at Memphis

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Charleston Southern at Campbell

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at Troy

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Old Dominion at Western Kentucky

8:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at Arizona

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Colorado at Arizona State

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Eastern Kentucky at Belmont

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oregon at Washington State

10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, California at Southern Cal

11 p.m.: ESPN2, Santa Clara at Gonzaga

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oregon State at Washington

MISCELLANEOUS

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA 

8 p.m.: TNT, Boston at Milwaukee

10:30 p.m.: TNT, Denver at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, New Jersey at Washington

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tampa Bay at Minnesota

OLYMPICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Adelaide International and  Hobart International quarterfinals and Australian Open Qualifying

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open and Adelaide International semifinals; Hobart International singles semifinals and doubles final; Australian Open Qualifying

3 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Adelaide International and Hobart International semifinals

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Florida State at North Carolina State

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Michigan State

6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at Kentucky

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Wake Forest

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at Duke

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Maryland

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Missouri

9 p.m.: ESPN, Stanford at Oregon

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Penn State at Nebraska

