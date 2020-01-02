tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: ESPN, Birmingham Bowl, Boston College vs. Cincinnati, at Birmingham, Ala.

7 p.m.: ESPN, Gator Bowl, Indiana vs. Tennessee, at Jacksonville, Fla.

GOLF

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, at Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN2, Under Armour All-America Game, at Orlando, Fla.

HOCKEY

6:30 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, quarterfinal, Switzerland vs. Russia, at Trinec, Czech Republic

9 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, quarterfinal, Canada vs. Slovakia, at Ostrava, Czech Republic

11:30 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, quarterfinal, United States vs. Finland, at Trinec, Czech Republic

2 p.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, quarterfinal, Sweden vs. Czech Republic, at Ostrava, Czech Republic

MEN'S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: ESPNU, Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast

6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, James Madison at UNC Wilmington

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Purdue

7 p.m: ESPNU, North Texas at Western Kentucky

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, St. Joseph's at Richmond

7 p.m.: MASN, Fordham at VCU

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Illinois at Michigan State

8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dayton at La Salle

8:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Utah

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Oregon at Colorado

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Jacksonville State at Morehead State

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, UCLA at Washington

10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Southern Cal at Washington State

11 p.m.: ESPN2, California at Stanford

11 p.m.: ESPNU, Saint Mary's at San Francisco

MISCELLANEOUS

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Toronto at Miami

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Detroit at L.A. Clippers

NFL

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington coach Ron Rivera's introductory press conference

NHL 

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Louis at Colorado

SOCCER 

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Sheffield at Liverpool

TENNIS

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Day 1, at Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia

3 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Day 1, at Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Duke

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), North Carolina at Virginia

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at North Carolina State

7 p.m.: SEC Network, SEC whiparound coverage

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Florida State at Syracuse

