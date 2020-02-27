GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, continuation of coverage of First Round
10 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, First Round, part I, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, First Round, part II, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
1:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, Second Round, part I
5:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, Second Round, part II
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees
6 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Houston vs. Washington
9 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Chicago Cubs vs. Texas (same-day tape)
Midnight: MLB Network, Preseason, Kansas City vs. Milwaukee (delayed tape)
3 a.m. (Friday): MLB Network, Preseason, San Diego vs. L.A. Angels (delayed tape)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Wednesday’s Virginia-Virginia Tech game
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Delaware at College of Charleston
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Radford at Hampton
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Wisconsin at Michigan
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Indiana at Purdue
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Liberty at Kennesaw State
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Northwestern
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky
8 p.m.: ESPN, Temple at Wichita State
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Ohio State at Nebraska
9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Colorado at California
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, St. Mary’s at Santa Clara
10 p.m.: ESPN, Arizona at Southern Cal
11 p.m.: ESPN2, Oregon State at Oregon
11 p.m.: ESPNU, UC Irvine at California Poly
11 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at UCLA
NBA
8 p.m.: TNT, Portland at Indiana
10:30 p.m.: TNT, L.A. Lakers at Golden State
NFL
4 p.m. to 11 p.m.: NFL Network, NFL Combine, Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Tight Ends, at Indianapolis
4 p.m.: ESPN, “NFL Live,” at NFL Combine
7 p.m. to 8 p.m.: ESPN, NFL Combine, Quarterbacks, at Indianapolis
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dallas at Boston
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Winnipeg
SOCCER
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, Club Leon at Los Angeles
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, Club Deportivo Olimpia at Seattle
SWIMMING
6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC men’s championships, at Greensboro, N.C.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, continuation of coverage of Dubai Duty Free Championships, Chile Open and Qatar Total Open
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Chile Open
6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Abierto Mexicano Telcel and Chile Open
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at Louisville
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Indiana
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Duke at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Pittsburgh at Virginia
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Clemson at Florida State
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Texas A&M
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Miami at Wake Forest
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Syracuse at North Carolina State
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), CIAA quarterfinal, at Charlotte
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Mississippi State
10 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.