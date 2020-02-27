tv listings image
GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, continuation of coverage of First Round

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, First Round, part I, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, First Round, part II, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

1:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, Second Round, part I

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, Second Round, part II

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees

6 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Houston vs. Washington

9 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Chicago Cubs vs. Texas (same-day tape)

Midnight: MLB Network, Preseason, Kansas City vs. Milwaukee (delayed tape)

3 a.m. (Friday): MLB Network, Preseason, San Diego vs. L.A. Angels (delayed tape)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Wednesday’s Virginia-Virginia Tech game

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Delaware at College of Charleston

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Radford at Hampton

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Wisconsin at Michigan

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Indiana at Purdue

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Liberty at Kennesaw State

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Northwestern

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky

8 p.m.: ESPN, Temple at Wichita State

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Ohio State at Nebraska

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Colorado at California

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, St. Mary’s at Santa Clara

10 p.m.: ESPN, Arizona at Southern Cal

11 p.m.: ESPN2, Oregon State at Oregon

11 p.m.: ESPNU, UC Irvine at California Poly

11 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at UCLA

NBA

8 p.m.: TNT, Portland at Indiana

10:30 p.m.: TNT, L.A. Lakers at Golden State

NFL

4 p.m. to 11 p.m.: NFL Network, NFL Combine, Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Tight Ends, at Indianapolis

4 p.m.: ESPN, “NFL Live,” at NFL Combine

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.: ESPN, NFL Combine, Quarterbacks, at Indianapolis

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dallas at Boston

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Winnipeg

SOCCER

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, Club Leon at Los Angeles

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, Club Deportivo Olimpia at Seattle

SWIMMING

6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC men’s championships, at Greensboro, N.C.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, continuation of coverage of Dubai Duty Free Championships, Chile Open and Qatar Total Open

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Chile Open

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Abierto Mexicano Telcel and Chile Open

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at Louisville

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Indiana

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Duke at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Pittsburgh at Virginia

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Clemson at Florida State

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Texas A&M

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Miami at Wake Forest

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Syracuse at North Carolina State

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), CIAA quarterfinal, at Charlotte

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Mississippi State

10 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

