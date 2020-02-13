AUTO RACING
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Truck Series, Practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Final Practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series,: Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona, at Daytona Beach, Fla. (prerace show at 6 p.m.)
BIATHLON
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, 2x6km+2x7.5km Mixed Relay, at Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (same-day tape)
GOLF
Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, First Round, part I, at Los Angeles
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, First Round, part II, at Los Angeles
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, First Round, part III, at Los Angeles
9 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Australian Open, Second Round, at Seaton, Australia
MEN'S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bryant at Sacred Heart
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Presbyterian at Radford
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, College of Charleston at Hofstra
7 p.m.: ESPN, Memphis at Cincinnati
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Wichita State at Central Florida
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Winthrop at Gardner-Webb
7 p.m.: MASN, Robert Morris at Mount St. Mary's
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Indiana
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Marshall at Texas-San Antonio
9 p.m.: ESPN, Colorado at Oregon
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Washington at Southern California
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Murray State at Austin Peay
9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at Oregon State
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1 Arizona at California
11 p.m.: ESPN2, Arizona State at Stanford
11 p.m.: ESPNU, BYU at Loyola Marymount
11 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington State at UCLA
NBA
7 p.m.: TNT, All-Star Weekend preview
8 p.m.: TNT, L.A. Clippers at Boston
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Philadelphia at Florida
9:27 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Colorado
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.: ACC Network, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State, at Clearwater, Fla.
12:30 p.m.: SEC Network, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Texas Tech vs. South Carolina, at Clearwater, Fla.
1 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Kansas vs. Missouri, at Clearwater, Fla.
4 p.m.: ESPN2, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Washington vs. Alabama, at Clearwater, Fla.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of ABN AMRO World Tournament, New York Open, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open
7:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, New York Open, at Uniondale, N.Y.
2 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of ABN AMRO World Tournament, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open
WOMEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, Melbourne vs. Western
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Maryland
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Miami at Virginia
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Syracuse at North Carolina
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at South Carolina
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Wake Forest at Clemson
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at North Carolina State
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
