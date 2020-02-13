tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Truck Series, Practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Final Practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series,: Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona, at Daytona Beach, Fla. (prerace show at 6 p.m.)

BIATHLON

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, 2x6km+2x7.5km Mixed Relay, at Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (same-day tape)

GOLF

Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, First Round, part I, at Los Angeles

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, First Round, part II, at Los Angeles

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, First Round, part III, at Los Angeles

9 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Australian Open, Second Round, at Seaton, Australia

MEN'S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bryant at Sacred Heart

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Presbyterian at Radford

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, College of Charleston at Hofstra

7 p.m.: ESPN, Memphis at Cincinnati

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Wichita State at Central Florida

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Winthrop at Gardner-Webb

7 p.m.: MASN, Robert Morris at Mount St. Mary's

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Indiana

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Marshall at Texas-San Antonio

9 p.m.: ESPN, Colorado at Oregon

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Washington at Southern California

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Murray State at Austin Peay

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at Oregon State

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1 Arizona at California

11 p.m.: ESPN2, Arizona State at Stanford

11 p.m.: ESPNU, BYU at Loyola Marymount

11 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington State at UCLA

NBA

7 p.m.: TNT, All-Star Weekend preview

8 p.m.: TNT, L.A. Clippers at Boston

NHL 

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Philadelphia at Florida

9:27 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Colorado

SOFTBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State, at Clearwater, Fla.

12:30 p.m.: SEC Network, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Texas Tech vs. South Carolina, at Clearwater, Fla.

1 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Kansas vs. Missouri, at Clearwater, Fla.

4 p.m.: ESPN2, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Washington vs. Alabama, at Clearwater, Fla.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of ABN AMRO World Tournament, New York Open, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open 

7:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, New York Open, at Uniondale, N.Y.

2 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of ABN AMRO World Tournament, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open 

WOMEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, Melbourne vs. Western

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Maryland

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Miami at Virginia

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Syracuse at North Carolina

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at South Carolina

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Wake Forest at Clemson

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at North Carolina State

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

