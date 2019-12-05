tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Burnouts on Broadway" featuring Monster Energy Cup playoff drivers, at Nashville, Tenn. (rerun)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Awards Show, at Nashville, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, ACC coach of the year announcement

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, NJCAA championship, Lackawanna vs. Mississippi Golf Coast, at Pittsburg, Kan.

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, continuation of coverage of first round, at Bel-Ombre, Mauritius

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour,Hero World Challenge, second round, at New Providence, Bahamas

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour of Australasia, Emirates Australian Open, second round, at Sydney

3:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, second round, at Bel-Ombre, Mauritius

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Prolific Prep (Calif.) at Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Central Arkansas at Wichita State

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Furman at Auburn

11 p.m.: ESPNU, documentary on 2019 ACC Tournament (rerun)

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: WFXR, "Hokies All Access"

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA 

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Philadelphia at Washington, traditional telecast

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Philadelphia at Washington, interactive gaming telecast

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Houston at Toronto

NFL

8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, Dallas at Chicago (pregame show on WFXR at 7:30 p.m.)

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wrangler National Finals, at Las Vegas

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Virginia at Rutgers

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Illinois at North Carolina

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, UConn at Seton Hall

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Purdue at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: ESPN, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Maryland at North Carolina State

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Iowa State at Alabama

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Wake Forest at East Tenn. State

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Michigan State at Florida State

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Louisville at Ohio State

9 p.m.: ESPN, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Syracuse at Michigan

