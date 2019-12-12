tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia's home game with Florida State in September (rerun)

7 p.m.: ESPN, Home Depot College Football Awards Show, at Atlanta (red carpet show at 6 p.m. on ESPNU)

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet (taped)

GOLF

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, Presidents Cup, Day 2, at Melbourne, Australia (preshow at 4:30 p.m.)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: ESPNU, DeMatha (Md.) at Montverde (Fla.)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Iowa at Iowa State

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: WFXR, "Hokies All Access"

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA 

8 p.m.: TNT, Philadelphia at Boston

10:30 p.m.: TNT, Portland at Denver

NFL 

8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, NY Jets at Baltimore (pregame show on WFXR at 7:30 p.m.)

NHL

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, N.Y. Rangers at San Jose

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PRCA Wrangler National Finals, at Las Vegas

SURFING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Billabong Pipe Masters, Day 4

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

9 a.m.: Big Ten Network, Radford at Ohio State (taped Sunday)

11:30 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Bluefield at Campbell

Tags

Load comments