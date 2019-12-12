COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia's home game with Florida State in September (rerun)
7 p.m.: ESPN, Home Depot College Football Awards Show, at Atlanta (red carpet show at 6 p.m. on ESPNU)
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet (taped)
GOLF
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, Presidents Cup, Day 2, at Melbourne, Australia (preshow at 4:30 p.m.)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ESPNU, DeMatha (Md.) at Montverde (Fla.)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Iowa at Iowa State
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.: WFXR, "Hokies All Access"
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
NBA
8 p.m.: TNT, Philadelphia at Boston
10:30 p.m.: TNT, Portland at Denver
NFL
8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, NY Jets at Baltimore (pregame show on WFXR at 7:30 p.m.)
NHL
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, N.Y. Rangers at San Jose
RODEO
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PRCA Wrangler National Finals, at Las Vegas
SURFING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Billabong Pipe Masters, Day 4
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
9 a.m.: Big Ten Network, Radford at Ohio State (taped Sunday)
11:30 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Bluefield at Campbell
