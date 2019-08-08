BASEBALL
11 a.m.: ESPN, Little League Midwest Regional semifinal, Minnesota vs. Iowa, at Westfield, Ind.
12:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, at Bronson, Mo.
1 p.m.: ESPN, Little League New England Regional semifinal, New Hampshire vs. Rhode Island, at Bristol, Conn.
3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, at Bronson, Mo.
3 p.m.: ESPN, Little League Northwest Regional semifinal, Idaho vs. Oregon, at San Bernardino, Calif.
5 p.m.: ESPN, Little League Great Lakes Regional semifinal, Kentucky vs. Michigan, at Westfield, Ind.
5:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, at Bronson, Mo.
7 p.m.: ESPN, Little League Mid-Atlantic Regional semifinal, Washington, D.C. vs. New York, at Bristol, Conn.
8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, at Bronson, Mo.
9 p.m.: ESPN, Little League West Regional semifinal, Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii, at San Bernardino, Calif.
GOLF
10:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Ladies Scottish Open, first round
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, first round, at Jersey City, N.J.
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, U.S. Women's Amateur, match play, at West Point, Miss.
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Portland Open, first round, at Portland, Ore.
GYMNASTICS
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Championships, men's events, at Kansas City, Mo.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Toronto
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Professional Fighters League, at Atlantic City, N.J.
NFL
7 p.m.: NFL Network, N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants
7:30 p.m.: WSLS, NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Cleveland, traditional telecast
7:30 p.m.:: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Cleveland, "Predict the Game" telecast
7:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Jacksonville at Baltimore
8 p.m.: WFXR, Carolina at Chicago
10 p.m.: NFL Network, L.A. Chargers at Arizona
1 a.m. (Friday): NFL Network, Houston at Green Bay (delayed tape)
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
9:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Day 17, at Lima, Peru
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 17, at Lima, Peru
SOCCER
11 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League Transfer Deadline Day special
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Rogers Cup, at Montreal and Toronto
Noon: ESPN2, ATP Tour, Rogers Cup, at Montreal
WNBA
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Indiana at Washington
10 p.m.: ESPN2, Phoenix at Los Angeles