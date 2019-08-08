tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

BASEBALL

11 a.m.: ESPN, Little League Midwest Regional semifinal, Minnesota vs. Iowa, at Westfield, Ind.

12:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, at Bronson, Mo.

1 p.m.: ESPN, Little League New England Regional semifinal, New Hampshire vs. Rhode Island, at Bristol, Conn.

3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, at Bronson, Mo.

3 p.m.: ESPN, Little League Northwest Regional semifinal, Idaho vs. Oregon, at San Bernardino, Calif.

5 p.m.: ESPN, Little League Great Lakes Regional semifinal, Kentucky vs. Michigan, at Westfield, Ind.

5:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, at Bronson, Mo.

7 p.m.: ESPN, Little League Mid-Atlantic Regional semifinal, Washington, D.C. vs. New York, at Bristol, Conn.

8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, at Bronson, Mo.

9 p.m.: ESPN, Little League West Regional semifinal, Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii, at San Bernardino, Calif.

GOLF

10:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Ladies Scottish Open, first round

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, first round, at Jersey City, N.J.

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, U.S. Women's Amateur, match play, at West Point, Miss.

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Portland Open, first round, at Portland, Ore.

GYMNASTICS

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Championships, men's events, at Kansas City, Mo.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, Calif.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Toronto 

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Professional Fighters League, at Atlantic City, N.J.

NFL

7 p.m.: NFL Network, N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants

7:30 p.m.: WSLS, NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Cleveland, traditional telecast

7:30 p.m.:: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Cleveland, "Predict the Game" telecast

7:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Jacksonville at Baltimore

8 p.m.: WFXR, Carolina at Chicago

10 p.m.: NFL Network, L.A. Chargers at Arizona

1 a.m. (Friday): NFL Network, Houston at Green Bay (delayed tape)

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

9:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Day 17, at Lima, Peru

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 17, at Lima, Peru

SOCCER

11 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League Transfer Deadline Day special

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Rogers Cup, at Montreal and Toronto

Noon: ESPN2, ATP Tour, Rogers Cup, at Montreal

WNBA 

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Indiana at Washington

10 p.m.: ESPN2, Phoenix at Los Angeles

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments