By Mark Shaver

BASEBALL

3 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, International semifinal, South Chungcheong, South Korea vs. Willemstad, Curacao, at Williamsport, Pa.

7:10 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, U.S. semifinal, River Ridge, La., vs. South Riding-Wailuku loser, at Williamsport, Pa.

FISHING

8 a.m. and noon: ESPN3 (online), Bassmaster Elite Series at Cayuga Lake

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scandinavian Invitation, continuation of coverage of first round, at Molndal, Sweden

9:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, CP Women's Open, first round, at Aurora, Ontario

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, first round, at Atlanta

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, first round, at Boise, Idaho

5 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Scandinavian Invitation, second round, at Molndal, Sweden

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Marquette (Wisc.) at Muskego (Wisc.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MLB Network, San Francisco at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Cleveland at N.Y. Mets 

7 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.: MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

10:30 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Oakland (joined in progress)

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: ACC Network, debut of the new TV channel, including "All ACC" special at 7 p.m. featuring interviews with Dabo Swinney, Mike Krzyzewski, Charlie Ward, Muffet McGraw, Deshaun Watson and others; "The Class That Saved Coach K" documentary at 9 p.m.; "An Evening With The Class That Saved Coach K" special at 10:30 p.m.; and "The Huddle" football studio show at 10:30 p.m.

7 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, simulcast of first 10 minutes of the ACC Network debut

NBA

5:30 a.m.: NBA TV, Exhibition, U.S. national team vs. Australia, at Melbourne, Australia (replays at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.)

NFL 

7:30 p.m.: WSLS, NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Washington at Atlanta (traditional telecast)

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus, Preseason, Washington at Atlanta (predictive gaming telecast)

7:30 p.m.: WWCW, Preseason, Carolina at New England

8 p.m.: WFXR, Preseason, Jacksonville at Miami

10:30 p.m.: WWCW, Preseason, Baltimore at Philadelphia (same-day tape)

Midnight: NFL Network, Preseason, Green Bay vs. Oakland, at Winnipeg, Canada (delayed tape)

SOCCER

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Hampton at VMI

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (available on ESPN.com if your TV provider has the ACC Network television channel), College Women, Liberty at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, N.C. State at South Carolina

9:30 p.m.: ESPN. Major League Soccer, Minnesota at Sporting KC

SURFING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League championship tour, Tahiti Pro Teahupo'o

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ESPNEWS, U.S. Open qualifying, second round, at Flushing, N.Y.

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Bronx Open, quarterfinals

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Winston-Salem Open, quarterfinals

WNBA

10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Indiana at Los Angeles

WOMEN'S SPORTS

7:10 p.m.: ESPNU, Aurora Games, women's basketball, at Albany, N.Y.

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125.

 

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

