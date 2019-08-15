tv listings image
AUTO RACING

10 a.m.: NBCSports.com (streaming), NASCAR Xfinity Series, Food City 300, practice, at Bristol, Tenn.

1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports.com (streaming), NASCAR Xfinity Series, Food City 300, final practice, at Bristol, Tenn.

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn. (same-day tape)

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, UNOH 200, at Bristol, Tenn. (prerace show at 8 p.m.)

BASEBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, Curacao vs. Australia, at Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, Barrington, R.I. vs. South Riding, Va., at Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, South Korea vs. Venezuela, at Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Little League World Series, Coon Rapids, Minn. vs. Bowling Green, Ky., at Williamsport, Pa.

FISHING

9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (streaming), Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Lawrence River

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, continuation of coverage of first round, part I, at Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic

9 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, part II, at Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic

11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, first round, at Columbus, Ohio

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, first round, at Medinah, Ill.

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, U.S. Amateur Championships, round of 32 and round of 16, at Pinehurst, N.C.

5 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, at Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Corner Canyon (Utah) at Orem (Utah)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Miami 

7 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta

NFL 

7:30 p.m.: WSLS, NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Cincinnati at Washington, traditional telecast

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Preseason, Cincinnati at Washington, predictive gaming telecast

7:30 p.m.: WWCW, Preseason, Green Bay at Baltimore

8 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, Oakland at Arizona

SPORT CLIMBING

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Hachioji, Japan (same-day tape)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, at Cincinnati

1 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, round of 16, at Cincinnati

9 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, round of 16, at Cincinnati

11 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, round of 16, at Cincinnati (same-day tape)

