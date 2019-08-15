AUTO RACING
10 a.m.: NBCSports.com (streaming), NASCAR Xfinity Series, Food City 300, practice, at Bristol, Tenn.
1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports.com (streaming), NASCAR Xfinity Series, Food City 300, final practice, at Bristol, Tenn.
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn. (same-day tape)
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, UNOH 200, at Bristol, Tenn. (prerace show at 8 p.m.)
BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, Curacao vs. Australia, at Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, Barrington, R.I. vs. South Riding, Va., at Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, South Korea vs. Venezuela, at Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Little League World Series, Coon Rapids, Minn. vs. Bowling Green, Ky., at Williamsport, Pa.
FISHING
9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (streaming), Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Lawrence River
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, continuation of coverage of first round, part I, at Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic
9 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, part II, at Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic
11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, first round, at Columbus, Ohio
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, first round, at Medinah, Ill.
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, U.S. Amateur Championships, round of 32 and round of 16, at Pinehurst, N.C.
5 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, at Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Corner Canyon (Utah) at Orem (Utah)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Miami
7 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta
NFL
7:30 p.m.: WSLS, NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Cincinnati at Washington, traditional telecast
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Preseason, Cincinnati at Washington, predictive gaming telecast
7:30 p.m.: WWCW, Preseason, Green Bay at Baltimore
8 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, Oakland at Arizona
SPORT CLIMBING
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Hachioji, Japan (same-day tape)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, at Cincinnati
1 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, round of 16, at Cincinnati
9 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, round of 16, at Cincinnati
11 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, round of 16, at Cincinnati (same-day tape)