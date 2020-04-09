tv listings image
By Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 IndyCar Grand Prix

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2005 Brickyard 400

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge championship, at virtual Martinsville Speedway (debut)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Indianapolis 500

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Mario Andretti documentary

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2004 Brickyard 400

Midnight: Fox Sports 1, 2018 NHRA race at Pomona

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Oregon-Washington game

Noon: ESPNU, 2003 GMAC Bowl, Louisville-Miami of Ohio

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Southern Cal-Notre Dame game

2 p.m.: ESPNU, 1997 SEC championship, Auburn-Tennessee

4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2000 Ohio State-Purdue game

6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2004 Oregon-Cal game

8 p.m.: ESPNU, 2000 Orange Bowl, Alabama-Michigan

10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2003 Tangerine Bowl, Kansas-N.C. State

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2017 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

10:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, 1987 Masters highlights

Noon: Golf Channel, 1977 Masters highlights

1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, 1981 Masters highlights

2 p.m.: ESPN, 2012 Masters, final round

7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Celebrating the Masters," Bubba Watson's press conference after 2012 win

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, 1997 Masters, final round

11 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Celebrating the Masters," Tiger Woods' press conference after 1997 win

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2014 L.A. Dodgers-Washington game

1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Oakland game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 NLCS Game 3, Washington-St. Louis

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2013 Chicago White Sox-Baltimore game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

8:30 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Boston College-Va. Tech game

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-Ga. Tech game

1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-Clemson game

3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia-North Carolina game

5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 North Carolina-Notre Dame game

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-N.C. State game

8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Miami-Virginia Tech game

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

11 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 UFC Ferguson-Cowboy fight

NBA

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K Players Tournament, Quarterfinals  (same-day tape)

NFL

6 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Draft: Featured," Episode 1

6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Draft: Featured," Episode 2

7 p.m.: CBS Sport Network, "Draft Special: Face of the Franchise"

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2010 Philadelphia-N.Y. Giants game

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, "Draft Special: Defense"

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now"

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Pause and Rewind"

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5, N.Y. Rangers-Los Angeles

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 San Jose-Washington game

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-N.C. State game

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia-Virginia Tech game

