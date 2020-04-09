AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 IndyCar Grand Prix
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2005 Brickyard 400
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge championship, at virtual Martinsville Speedway (debut)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Indianapolis 500
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Mario Andretti documentary
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2004 Brickyard 400
Midnight: Fox Sports 1, 2018 NHRA race at Pomona
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Oregon-Washington game
Noon: ESPNU, 2003 GMAC Bowl, Louisville-Miami of Ohio
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Southern Cal-Notre Dame game
2 p.m.: ESPNU, 1997 SEC championship, Auburn-Tennessee
4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2000 Ohio State-Purdue game
6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2004 Oregon-Cal game
8 p.m.: ESPNU, 2000 Orange Bowl, Alabama-Michigan
10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2003 Tangerine Bowl, Kansas-N.C. State
GOLF
7 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2017 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
10:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, 1987 Masters highlights
Noon: Golf Channel, 1977 Masters highlights
1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, 1981 Masters highlights
2 p.m.: ESPN, 2012 Masters, final round
7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Celebrating the Masters," Bubba Watson's press conference after 2012 win
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, 1997 Masters, final round
11 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Celebrating the Masters," Tiger Woods' press conference after 1997 win
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2014 L.A. Dodgers-Washington game
1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Oakland game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 NLCS Game 3, Washington-St. Louis
11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2013 Chicago White Sox-Baltimore game
MEN'S BASKETBALL
8:30 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Boston College-Va. Tech game
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-Ga. Tech game
1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-Clemson game
3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia-North Carolina game
5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 North Carolina-Notre Dame game
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-N.C. State game
8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Miami-Virginia Tech game
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
11 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 UFC Ferguson-Cowboy fight
NBA
7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K Players Tournament, Quarterfinals (same-day tape)
NFL
6 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Draft: Featured," Episode 1
6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Draft: Featured," Episode 2
7 p.m.: CBS Sport Network, "Draft Special: Face of the Franchise"
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2010 Philadelphia-N.Y. Giants game
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, "Draft Special: Defense"
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now"
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Pause and Rewind"
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5, N.Y. Rangers-Los Angeles
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 San Jose-Washington game
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-N.C. State game
10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia-Virginia Tech game
