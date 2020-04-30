tv listings image
AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1987 Winston 500

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2016 Michigan-Ohio State game

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1994 Orange Bowl, Florida State-Nebraska

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1995 Orange Bowl, Nebraska-Miami

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 1988 Orange Bowl, Oklahoma-Miami

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2017 Andalucia Masters, third round

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2018 British Open, final round

2 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2017 Wells Fargo Championship, final round

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, third round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2015 Washington-Miami game

Noon: MASN, 2013 Baltimore-Washington game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 NLDS, Game 4

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2018 Washington-Miami game

MISCELLANEOUS

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "The Home Game" (new)

NBA

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "The Pops Mensah-Bonsu Journey"

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Wire to Wire: Kings vs. Warriors," all-access look at February game (new)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 1978 Washington-Seattle game

7 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Last Dance," reruns of the first four episodes

11 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30: Bad Boys"

NFL

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2015 NFC championship, Green Bay-Seattle

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now" (new)

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "EA Sports NHL 20: NHL Player Gaming Challenge" (new)

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 first round, Game 7, Minnesota-Colorado

SOCCER

10 a.m. and 10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Georgetown-Virginia women's game

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Wisconsin-Florida State women's game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Colgate-Syracuse women's game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Santa Clara-Wake Forest women's game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 West Virginia-Virginia women's game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Creighton-Wake Forest men's game

9 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA men's championship, Virginia-Georgetown

