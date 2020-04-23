AUTO RACING
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1999 NASCAR race at Homestead
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m: ACC Network, 2007 Pittsburgh-West Virginia game
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 Pittsburgh-Clemson game
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, game in which Washington clinched 2016 AL East title
1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Oakland game
4 p.m.: MASN, 2010 Washington-Pittsburgh game
7 p.m.: MASN, 1983 ALCS, Game 4
11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Philadelphia-Washington game
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2010 West Virginia-Pittsburgh game
NBA
9 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Last Dance, reruns of first two episodes
NFL
10 a.m.: ESPN2, 2005 NFL Draft, first round
4 p.m. Fox Sports 1, 2010 NFC championship, Minnesota-New Orleans
5 p.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Draft Daily" (new)
7 p.m.: ESPN, "NFL Draft Countdown"
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Redskins on the Clock" (live)
8 p.m.: ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Draft, Round 1, with Trey Wingo, Mel Kiper and others
8 p.m.: WSET, NFL Draft, Round 1, with Rece Davis, Maria Taylor and others
NHL
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 playoffs, Game 4, Pittsburgh-Columbus
OLYMPICS
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1996 women's basketball final
8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2000 women's basketball final
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2004 women's basketball final
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2016 women's basketball final
