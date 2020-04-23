tv listings image
AUTO RACING

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1999 NASCAR race at Homestead

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m: ACC Network, 2007 Pittsburgh-West Virginia game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 Pittsburgh-Clemson game

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, game in which Washington clinched 2016 AL East title

1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Oakland game

4 p.m.: MASN, 2010 Washington-Pittsburgh game

7 p.m.: MASN, 1983 ALCS, Game 4

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Philadelphia-Washington game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2010 West Virginia-Pittsburgh game

NBA

9 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Last Dance, reruns of first two episodes

NFL

10 a.m.: ESPN2, 2005 NFL Draft, first round

4 p.m. Fox Sports 1, 2010 NFC championship, Minnesota-New Orleans

5 p.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Draft Daily" (new)

7 p.m.: ESPN, "NFL Draft Countdown"

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Redskins on the Clock" (live)

8 p.m.: ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Draft, Round 1, with Trey Wingo, Mel Kiper and others

8 p.m.: WSET, NFL Draft, Round 1, with Rece Davis, Maria Taylor and others

NHL

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 playoffs, Game 4, Pittsburgh-Columbus

OLYMPICS

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1996 women's basketball final

8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2000 women's basketball final

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2004 women's basketball final

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2016 women's basketball final

