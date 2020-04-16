COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8:30 a.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Washington-Colorado game
11 a.m.: ESPNU, 2003 Fiesta Bowl, Miami-Ohio State
11 a.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 1999 Florida State-Clemson game
1 p.m.: ESPNU, 2004 Oregon-California game
3 p.m. ESPNU, 2002 Independence Bowl, Mississippi-Nevada
5 p.m.: ESPNU, 2000 West Virginia-Virginia Tech game
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2000 Sugar Bowl/national championship, Virginia Tech-Florida State
7 p.m.: ESPNU, 2004 Florida-Florida State game
9 p.m.: ACC Network, Jan. 2014 BCS championship, Auburn-Florida State
9 p.m.: ESPNU, 2005 Ohio State-Michigan game
11 p.m.: ESPNU, 1996 Rose Bowl, Southern Cal-Northwestern
GOLF
2 p.m. and 10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2013 RBC Heritage, final round
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 LOTTE Championship, third round
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 204 Pittsburgh-Washington game
4 p.m.: MASN, 2006 Florida-Washington game
7 p.m.: MASN, 1997 ALDS Game 1, Baltimore-Seattle
11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2014 L.A. Angels-Washington game
MISCELLANEOUS
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "The Home Game," Jeff Gordon vs. Brady Quinn trivia contest (new)
NBA
9 p.m.: ESPN, NBA HORSE Challenge, Semifinals and Final (debut)
NFL
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, new draft special
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2017 playoffs, Green Bay-Dallas
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 Baltimore-Kansas City game
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 Cleveland-Baltimore game
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Our Line Starts" (new)
5:30 pm.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 first round, Game 6, Pittsburgh-Philadelphia
OLYMPICS
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women's gymnastics, team final
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women's gymnastics, individual finals
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, men's gymnastics, individual finals
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, men's diving
1 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women's diving
2 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women's water polo final
SOCCER
Noon: ESPN2, EA Sports FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup simulation, first round (live)
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA women's championship, Florida State-Virginia
5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 NCAA women's championship, Florida State-North Carolina
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 Women's College World Series, Game 2, Washington-Florida State
WNBA
6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2016 WNBA Finals, Game 1, Los Angeles-Minnesota
8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 semifinals, Game 5, Phoenix-Seattle
10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 playoffs, second round, Phoenix-Connecticut
Midnight: ESPN2, 2016 WNBA Finals, Game 5, L.A. Sparks-Minnesota
