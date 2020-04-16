tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8:30 a.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Washington-Colorado game

11 a.m.: ESPNU, 2003 Fiesta Bowl, Miami-Ohio State

11 a.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 1999 Florida State-Clemson game

1 p.m.: ESPNU, 2004 Oregon-California game

3 p.m. ESPNU, 2002 Independence Bowl, Mississippi-Nevada

5 p.m.: ESPNU, 2000 West Virginia-Virginia Tech game

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2000 Sugar Bowl/national championship, Virginia Tech-Florida State

7 p.m.: ESPNU, 2004 Florida-Florida State game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, Jan. 2014 BCS championship, Auburn-Florida State

9 p.m.: ESPNU, 2005 Ohio State-Michigan game

11 p.m.: ESPNU, 1996 Rose Bowl, Southern Cal-Northwestern

GOLF

2 p.m. and 10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2013 RBC Heritage, final round

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 LOTTE Championship, third round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 204 Pittsburgh-Washington game

4 p.m.: MASN, 2006 Florida-Washington game

7 p.m.: MASN, 1997 ALDS Game 1, Baltimore-Seattle

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2014 L.A. Angels-Washington game

MISCELLANEOUS

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "The Home Game," Jeff Gordon vs. Brady Quinn trivia contest (new)

NBA

9 p.m.: ESPN, NBA HORSE Challenge, Semifinals and Final (debut)

NFL

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, new draft special

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2017 playoffs, Green Bay-Dallas

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 Baltimore-Kansas City game

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 Cleveland-Baltimore game

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Our Line Starts" (new)

5:30 pm.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 first round, Game 6, Pittsburgh-Philadelphia

OLYMPICS

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women's gymnastics, team final

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women's gymnastics, individual finals

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, men's gymnastics, individual finals

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, men's diving

1 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women's diving

2 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women's water polo final

SOCCER

Noon: ESPN2, EA Sports FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup simulation, first round (live)

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA women's championship, Florida State-Virginia

5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 NCAA women's championship, Florida State-North Carolina

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 Women's College World Series, Game 2, Washington-Florida State

WNBA

6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2016 WNBA Finals, Game 1, Los Angeles-Minnesota

8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 semifinals, Game 5, Phoenix-Seattle

10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 playoffs, second round, Phoenix-Connecticut

Midnight: ESPN2, 2016 WNBA Finals, Game 5, L.A. Sparks-Minnesota

Tags

Load comments