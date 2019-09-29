tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

7:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, at Sochi, Russia

2 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bank of America ROVAL 400, at Charlotte, N.C. (prerace show at 1:30 p.m.)

CANOEING

3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Canoe Slalom Championships, semifinals, at La Seu d'Urgell, Spain (same-day tape)

5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Canoe Slalom Championships, finals, at La Seu d'Urgell, Spain (same-day tape)

CYCLING

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, UCI Road Cycling World Championships, men's road race, at Yorkshire, United Kingdom (same-day tape)

DRAG RACING

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Midwest Nationals, at Madison, Ill. (prerace show at 1 p.m.)

ESPORTS

3 p.m.: WSET, Overwatch League, Grand Finals, San Francisco vs. Vancouver, at Philadelphia

FIELD HOCKEY

Noon: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Indiana

Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia at Longwood

FISHING

8 a.m. and noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series at Cayuga Lake (taped)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, final round, at Fife, Scotland

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, final round, at Indianapolis

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Open, final round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Asia Pacific Amateur Championship, final round highlights, at Shanghai (same-day tape)

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Safeway Open, final round, at Scottsdale, Arizona

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

7 p.m.: MASN, Zenyatta Stakes, at Santa Anita

8:30 p.m.: MASN, Oklahoma Derby, at Remington Park

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Boston

3 p.m.: MASN2, Cleveland at Washington

NFL

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Cleveland at Baltimore

1 p.m.: WFXR, Washington at NY Giants

4:25 p.m.: WDBJ, Minnesota at Chicago

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Dallas at New Orleans (pregame coverage starts at 7 p.m.)

NHL

1:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Chicago at Eisbaren Berlin 

1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Washington at Carolina

8 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, San Jose at Vegas

SOCCER 

8:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Bologna at Udinese

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Freiburg at Fortuna Dusseldorf

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle United at Leicester City

11:50 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Koln

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), College Women, Virginia Tech at Clemson

1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), College Women, The Citadel at VMI

1 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Penn State at Wisconsin

1 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Florida at Vanderbilt

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Fordham at Richmond

2 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Duke at Virginia

2 p.m.: ESPN2, National Women's Soccer League, Portland at Reign 

5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, D.C. at N.Y. Red Bulls

5 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Georgia at Missouri

7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Pittsburgh at Miami

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, College Women, N.C. State at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, L.A. FC at Minnesota

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)

SPORT CLIMBING

6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Kranj, Slovenia (same-day tape)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Zhuhai Open and China Open

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of Junior Davis Cup and Junior Fed Cup finals

10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Japan Open and China Open

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon: WSLS, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar

1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar

WNBA 

3 p.m.: ESPN, WNBA Finals, Game 1, Connecticut at Washington

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All Access with Notre Dame Women's Basketball" documentary

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Noon: ACC Network, Boston College at Georgia Tech

2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Michigan

3 p.m.: ESPNU, Kentucky at Missouri

3 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at Tennessee

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments