By Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix

3 p.m.: WSLS, IndyCar, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, at Monterey, Calif. (prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)

3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Blancpain GT World Challenge America, Road America, at Plymouth, Wis.

AXE THROWING

3 p.m.: ESPN2, World Axe Throwing League, U.S. Open, with Melanie Newman as sideline reporter (taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Noon: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, women's finals (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: Evolution of the Game"

4 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: Innovations"

CYCLING

2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, women's elite, at Waterloo, Wis.

4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, men's elite, at Waterloo, Wis.

5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Road Cycling World Championships, team time trial mixed relay, at Yorkshire, England (same-day tape)

5 a.m. (Monday): Olympic Channel, Road Cycling World Championships, women's junior individual time trial

FISHING

8 a.m. and noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Elite Series at Lake Tenkiller

Noon: ESPNU, High School Bass National Championship (taped)

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Lawrence River (taped)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, final round, at Surrey, England

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, final round, at Jackson, Miss.

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Sanford International, final round, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (same-day tape)

GYMNASTICS

10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Rhythmic World Championships, group final, at Baku, Azerbaijan (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

8 p.m.: MASN, Gottstein Futurity, at Emerald Downs

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, Seattle at Baltimore

1 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Miami

2 p.m.: TBS, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

6:30 p.m.: ESPN, Philadelphia at Cleveland

MOTORCYCLES

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Championship of Alabama (same-day tape)

NFL 

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Baltimore at Kansas City

4:05 p.m.: WFXR, Carolina at Arizona

4:25 p.m.: WDBJ, New Orleans at Seattle

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, L.A. Rams at Cleveland (pregame show at 7 p.m.)

NHL

5 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Pittsburgh at Detroit

8 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Calgary at Winnipeg

RODEO

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Fairfax Invitational (same-day tape)

RUGBY

6 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, England vs. Tonga, at Sapporo, Japan

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, Ireland vs. Scotland, at Yokohama, Japan

SAILING

1 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Sail GP, at Marseille, France (same-day tape)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at West Ham

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Borussia Monchengladbach

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Chelsea

11:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Fiorentina at Atalanta

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt

Noon: Big Ten Network, College Women, Wisconsin at Rutgers

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Richmond at UMass

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Liberty at VMI

1 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, N.C. State at Duke

3 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Alabama at Arkansas

3:55 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, Minnesota at Portland

5 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Tennessee at Vanderbilt

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Laver Cup (men), Team World vs. Team Europe, at Geneva

11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Zhuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open and Tashkent Open

WNBA 

5 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 3, Washington at Las Vegas

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 3, Connecticut at Los Angeles

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.: ESPNU, Notre Dame at Michigan

WRESTLING

8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men's freestyle finals, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

4:30 p.m.: WSET, "30 for 30 Shorts: Mack Wrestles"

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, men's freestyle finals, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakshtan (same-day tape)

